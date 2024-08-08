Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with FC Juárez

The Rapids are in the Leagues Cup Knockout Stage and we want to see you out at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to cheer on the Burgundy Boys! Join us at altitude on Friday night as we take on Liga MX side FC Juárez.

Check out the gameday timeline below, but first, a couple notes on what Leagues Cup is all about:

Leagues Cup is for Everyone!

We are committed to ensuring all fans have an enjoyable and safe experience at our Leagues Cup games. We believe that soccer is a game for everyone and should be enjoyed without any offensive behavior. That's why we're calling on all our players and fans to join us in eradicating all discriminatory chants.

All patrons must comply with the fan code of conduct, including the prohibition on the use of offensive language. Failure to do so could result in ejection of fans, and pausing, suspending, or ending the match, in which case fans will not receive refunds.

¡Leagues Cup es para todos!

Nos esforzamos en que todos los asistentes tengan una experiencia agradable y segura en los partidos de Leagues Cup. Creemos que el fútbol es un juego para todos y debe disfrutarse sin ningún comportamiento ofensivo. Invitamos a jugadores y aficionados para que nos unamos para erradicar los gritos discriminatorios.

Todos los asistentes deben cumplir con el código de conducta del aficionado, incluida la prohibición del uso de lenguaje ofensivo. De lo contrario, podría resultar en la expulsión de los aficionados y pausar, suspender o dar por terminado el partido, en cuyo caso los aficionados no recibirán reembolsos.

FC Juárez vs. Colorado Rapids - Friday, August 9, 2024

Pregame Activities

The Dales Bar Opens | 5:30 p.m.

The Colorado Rapids are excited to partner with Oskar Blues to offer a limited-edition Dale's x Rapids Beer Crowler. You can only get this new item in stadium, available at The Dale's Bar for $15.

Park Everything Lot Opens | 5:30 p.m.

Fans that live near DSG Park are encouraged to use the Park Everything Lot outside Gate B! Strollers, scooters, wagons, bikes, and other wheeled vehicles will be accommodated at the Park Everything Lot and secured by stadium security for the entirety of gameday.

Rapids Rideshare Lot

Located on west side of the stadium, the brand new Rapids Rideshare Lot will operate out of the first two lanes of the Victory North parking lot outside of gates G and H for both pre-game and post-game rides. Fans are encouraged to use this lot as their drop-off and pick-up location on gameday for a safer and more convenient way to catch their ride home.

All Gates Open | 6:30 p.m.

Don't forget to grab your very own chant card and roster card (double-sided to function as a yellow card) on your way in! This year, our cards will feature a QR code for an Enter To Win contest with various prizes to be won! Make sure to scan the QR code to submit your entry at any time.

One lucky fan will receive a roster card with a golden sticker to redeem for a special prize at that specific game! The winner on Monday will receive an autographed kit, available to pick up at Guest Services.

If you haven't treated yourself to one of our new food items available at the stadium yet, save some room on Monday! From Brisket Grilled Cheese to Chicken Parmesan Sandwich to Green Chili Mac & Cheese, we've got something for every footy fan around the stadium. Check out a full menu here and some mouth-watering shots of the new items below.

7:25 PM: Pregame Procession Begins

BE IN YOUR SEATS for the pregame countdown to kickoff to welcome the Burgundy Boys to the pitch!

7:30 P.M. KICKOFF vs FC Juárez

Postgame

Rapids Rideshare Lot

Remember to use the new Rideshare Lot to get home safely!

In-Stadium Info

TICKETS: Single-game tickets are still available on the official Rapids site here.

PARKING: Parking at DSGP is free! Enjoy the game without having to pay any additional parking fees when you arrive. There are four entrances to DSGP:

Quebec St. and E. 60th Avenue

Quebec St. and Prairie Parkway (64th Avenue)

56th Avenue and Valentia Street

Central Park and Prairie Parkway

HEALTH AND SAFETY: Visit our official stadium Health & Safety guide here to stay informed on what to expect on gameday.

WEATHER: Keep up to speed on all weather announcements here until we kick off!

For all of your in-stadium gameday needs, such as parking, health & safety measures, and concessions, check out our official Gameday page.

