LA Galaxy Square off against Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024 at Lumen Field Tonight, Thursday, August 8

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, Wash. - The LA Galaxy enter the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024 by traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field tonight, Thursday, Aug. 8 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Thursday's Leagues Cup Round of 32 match between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC marks the 51st meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 17-19-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In the first meeting between LA and Seattle during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec scored the game-winning goal in LA's 1-0 shutout win over Sounders FC on a rainy night at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 30. In the last meeting between the two teams this season, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 shutout draw on the road against Seattle at Lumen Field on May 5. In 23 all-time matches played across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, MLS Playoffs) at Lumen Field, the Galaxy hold a 5-11-7 record. In 15 matches played on the road across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 6-4-5 (23 GF, 19 GA). LA will be looking for its first win in nine matches played (0-5-4) across all competitions at Lumen Field dating back to July 9, 2016.

Road Form

In 15 road matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a 6-4-5 record (23 GF, 19 GA). In 13 road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-4-4 (19 GF, 16 GA). In 17 road matches played during the 2023 MLS Regular Season, LA held a record of 2-9-6 (20 GF, 38 GA). Notably, Riqui Puig has notched eight goal contributions (3 goals, 5 assists) in 11 league matches played on the road this season.

Galaxy Run In Leagues Cup 2024

Following the 2-2 draw in regulation and the ensuing 5-4 penalty-kick shootout win over C.D. Guadalajara on Aug. 4, the LA Galaxy finished top of Group West 2 with a 1-0-1 record (5 points, 4 GF, 3 GA) and advanced to the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024. In their first Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage match, LA earned a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal on July 31. In four all-time Leagues Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a 1-2-1 record (5 GF, 6 GA).

LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

Leagues Cup 2024 | Round of 32

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Max Bretos (Play-By-Play); Brian Dunseth (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Francisco X. Rivera (Play-By-Play); Martin Zuniga (Analyst)

