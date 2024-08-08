Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has traded midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal, and in exchange, has acquired $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM), along with Montréal's natural second-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025. Minnesota could receive up to $100,000 in additional GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met, and will retain a sell-on percentage if Clark is transferred out of MLS.

"We want to thank Caden for his contributions at Minnesota United," MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said. "We wish him all the best at CF Montréal."

Minnesota United acquired Clark in 2023, and he joined the team at the start of 2024 following the opening of the MLS Primary Transfer Window. With the Loons, the 21-year-old made 23 regular-season game appearances (11 starts), playing over 1,000 minutes of MLS action. Clark also made one start for MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Clark spent four years within the Red Bull network of soccer clubs and was on loan with the New York Red Bulls (Major League Soccer) from RB Leipzig (German Bundesliga) prior to joining Minnesota United. The Minnesota native joined the New York Red Bulls in 2020, where he made 47 MLS regular-season game appearances.

VITALS

Caden Clark

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 05/27/2003 (21 years old)

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 150

Birthplace: Medina, Minnesota

Citizenship: United States

