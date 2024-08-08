CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Thursday the acquisition of midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC in return for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2024 and Montreal's natural second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Minnesota could also receive up to $100,000 in conditional General Allocation Money if certain performance-based conditions are met and will retain a sell-on percentage if Clark is transferred out of MLS.

The 21-year-old midfielder, a native of Medina, Minnesota, joined Minnesota United FC in January 2024. In 23 games this season, including 11 starts, he has logged 1,030 minutes and collected one assist.

Clark began his professional career with the New York Red Bulls, first with New York Red Bulls II in the USL Championship in February 2020 and then with the first team in October 2020. With the Red Bulls, Clark totalled 50 games, eight goals, four assists and 2,416 minutes across all competitions.

On June 24, 2021, Clark moved to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, then on loan to the Red Bulls for the 2022 season and to Danish top-flight club Vendsyssel FF for the 2023 season.

Internationally, Clark earned 12 caps, tallying two goals and four assists for the U.S. U20 national team from 2021 to 2022. He helped his country win the Concacaf U20 Championship in 2022.

