Rapids and FC Juárez Set for First-Time Clash in Leagues Cup Round of 32
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids are set for their first match in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout stage against Liga MX side FC Juárez on Friday, August 9. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).
Both ends of this matchup advanced to the Round of 32 thanks to impressive performances in their respective group stages. FC Juárez came out on top of their group with five points after a regulation and shootout win in their two matches. Colorado advanced from the second position of their group following a shootout victory over Club León.
Heading into their final group stage match this past Monday, the Rapids needed a win in either regulation or a shootout to secure their spot in the knockout stage of Leagues Cup for the first time. After facing a deficit in the early portions of the second half, Colorado was eager to keep their tournament hopes alive. It would take until seven minutes into stoppage time for the club to find their equalizer and force a shootout. Following a perfect cross to the far post from Cole Bassett to captain Keegan Rosenberry, the defender played a one-touch volley pass to Rafael Navarro for a headed equalizer to give the side a chance of advancing.
Colorado came out on top in the shootout, 4-3, with goalkeeper Zack Steffen making two crucial saves. Djordje Mihailovic, Moïse Bombito, Bassett, and Navarro all converted their attempts as the Rapids secured their spot in the Round of 32.
FC Juárez finished atop Group West 3 with both a regulation and shootout win in their two matches. The side defeated FC Dallas convincingly in a 2-0 victory at Toyota Park with goals from Angel Zaldivar and Avilés Hurtado. They then confirmed their spot at the top of their group with a shootout victory against St. Louis CITY FC following a 1-1 draw in regulation.
This will be the first time in the tournament's two-year history that Colorado has advanced to the knockout stage, while Juárez will be competing in the Round of 32 for the second consecutive year. In 2023, the Liga MX side went up against LAFC and bowed out of the tournament after a 7-1 loss.
Juárez, which was founded in 2015, has plenty of MLS connections on their current roster. Defender Francisco Calvo played for Minnesota United FC (2017-19), Chicago Fire (2019-21), and San Jose Earthquakes (2022). Sebastián Saucedo signed a Homegrown Player contract with Real Salt Lake in 2014 and spent six seasons there. Other former Juárez players to feature in MLS include Jairo Torres, Jonathan González, and Carlos Salcedo.
The winner of this match will advance to the Round of 16 to face the winner of Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Houston Dynamo.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024
- Major League Soccer Terminates Aaron Boupendza's Contract - FC Cincinnati
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with FC Juárez - Colorado Rapids
- Rapids and FC Juárez Set for First-Time Clash in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Host New York City FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Colombian Youth International Édier Ocampo from Atlético Nacional - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Begins Leagues Cup Knockout Stage in Columbus on Friday - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union
- Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with FC Juárez
- Rapids and FC Juárez Set for First-Time Clash in Leagues Cup Round of 32
- Colorado Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Following Thrilling Penalty Shootout with Club León
- Rapids Set for Matchup against Club León with Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Spot on the Line
- Rapids Academy Players Lead the Way in Three-Point Performance Over Houston Dynamo 2