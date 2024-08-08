Rapids and FC Juárez Set for First-Time Clash in Leagues Cup Round of 32

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids are set for their first match in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout stage against Liga MX side FC Juárez on Friday, August 9. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Both ends of this matchup advanced to the Round of 32 thanks to impressive performances in their respective group stages. FC Juárez came out on top of their group with five points after a regulation and shootout win in their two matches. Colorado advanced from the second position of their group following a shootout victory over Club León.

Heading into their final group stage match this past Monday, the Rapids needed a win in either regulation or a shootout to secure their spot in the knockout stage of Leagues Cup for the first time. After facing a deficit in the early portions of the second half, Colorado was eager to keep their tournament hopes alive. It would take until seven minutes into stoppage time for the club to find their equalizer and force a shootout. Following a perfect cross to the far post from Cole Bassett to captain Keegan Rosenberry, the defender played a one-touch volley pass to Rafael Navarro for a headed equalizer to give the side a chance of advancing.

Colorado came out on top in the shootout, 4-3, with goalkeeper Zack Steffen making two crucial saves. Djordje Mihailovic, Moïse Bombito, Bassett, and Navarro all converted their attempts as the Rapids secured their spot in the Round of 32.

FC Juárez finished atop Group West 3 with both a regulation and shootout win in their two matches. The side defeated FC Dallas convincingly in a 2-0 victory at Toyota Park with goals from Angel Zaldivar and Avilés Hurtado. They then confirmed their spot at the top of their group with a shootout victory against St. Louis CITY FC following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

This will be the first time in the tournament's two-year history that Colorado has advanced to the knockout stage, while Juárez will be competing in the Round of 32 for the second consecutive year. In 2023, the Liga MX side went up against LAFC and bowed out of the tournament after a 7-1 loss.

Juárez, which was founded in 2015, has plenty of MLS connections on their current roster. Defender Francisco Calvo played for Minnesota United FC (2017-19), Chicago Fire (2019-21), and San Jose Earthquakes (2022). Sebastián Saucedo signed a Homegrown Player contract with Real Salt Lake in 2014 and spent six seasons there. Other former Juárez players to feature in MLS include Jairo Torres, Jonathan González, and Carlos Salcedo.

The winner of this match will advance to the Round of 16 to face the winner of Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Houston Dynamo.

