Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign this week, hosting a Round of 32 matchup against the LA Galaxy on Thursday, August 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green advanced to the Round of 32 after finishing second in the West 6 Group, with LA Galaxy finishing first in the West 2 Group. Seattle holds a 0-1-1 record with the Southern California side this season in MLS play, falling 1-0 on the road on March 30 before drawing 0-0 at Lumen Field on May 5.

Should Seattle advance past the LA Galaxy, it would host its Round of 16 matchup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field with the date and time of the match to be announced on a later date.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

National Stream (simulcast): SiriusXM FC Channel 157

Talent: Jackson Felts & Brad Evans

Pre-match, Halftime and Post-Match: Keely Dunning, Pete Fewing and Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

