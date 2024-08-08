Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign this week, hosting a Round of 32 matchup against the LA Galaxy on Thursday, August 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green advanced to the Round of 32 after finishing second in the West 6 Group, with LA Galaxy finishing first in the West 2 Group. Seattle holds a 0-1-1 record with the Southern California side this season in MLS play, falling 1-0 on the road on March 30 before drawing 0-0 at Lumen Field on May 5.
Should Seattle advance past the LA Galaxy, it would host its Round of 16 matchup against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field with the date and time of the match to be announced on a later date.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Martin Zuniga
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
National Stream (simulcast): SiriusXM FC Channel 157
Talent: Jackson Felts & Brad Evans
Pre-match, Halftime and Post-Match: Keely Dunning, Pete Fewing and Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Begins Leagues Cup Knockout Stage in Columbus on Friday - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union
- Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night
- Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation to Host Second Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Next Week at Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Club Necaxa in Final Group Stage Match of Leagues Cup 2024
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against Liga MX Side Club Necaxa Sunday Night
- Cody Baker Undergoes Successful Surgery