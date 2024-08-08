Major League Soccer Terminates Aaron Boupendza's Contract
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Today, Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza, effective immediately.
Boupendza made 35 appearances across all competitions for FC Cincinnati, scoring nine goals and five assists. He netted the game-winner in FC Cincinnati's 3-2 win at Toronto FC last September, a victory which clinched the 2023 Supporters' Shield for the Orange and Blue.
