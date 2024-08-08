Ten-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 4-3 Win Over Toronto FC to Advance to Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF clinched its spot in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 berth following tonight's 4-3 over Toronto FC in the Round of 32 despite going down one man in the first half. The team was led to the victory at Chase Stadium by a career-high four assists from left-back Jordi Alba, who dished out two assists for midfielder Matías Rojas and one each for attackers Diego Gómez and Luis Suárez to secure the team's goals on the night.

Inter Miami took the field to carry on with the team's Leagues Cup title defense with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and Alba formed a back line of four; Rojas, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo started in midfield; Julian Gressel and Gómez flanked striker Suárez in attack.

Inter Miami kicked off the match with a bang, opening the scoring in the third minute through a strike by Rojas. The Paraguayan international buried the ball in the back of the net with a grounded left-footed finish to the far post inside the box following a delivery from the left wing from Alba. The goal was the second for Rojas in the Leagues Cup 2024 and his sixth across all competitions since joining Inter Miami. The assist, meanwhile, was the second for Alba in the tournament and his 10th across all competitions this season.

Seven minutes later, Alba once again played provider and Inter Miami extended its lead to 2-0 in the 11th through a goal by Gómez. The play started off with an inch-perfect long ball from the back from Busquets to find Alba on the left end of the pitch, who then spotted Gómez's run in the center of the field just outside the box. The versatile midfielder subsequently scored the team's second goal of the match with a tidy grounded finish to the far post to get on the scoresheet in his first appearance since returning from his participation with Paraguay in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The goal was the first for Gómez in the Leagues Cup and his fifth overall this season, while the assist was Alba's second in the match, third in the Leagues Cup and 11th across all competitions in 2024.

The visitors, however, were able to shorten Inter Miami's lead to 2-1 in the 15th minute, with attacker Lorenzo Insigne converting from the spot.

The thrilling start to the match then carried on, with Inter Miami then reestablishing its two-goal lead again just five minutes after with a goal by Suárez in the 20th minute. A delivery from Alba from the left wing found Suárez inside the box, who masterfully chipped the ball over the keeper to give the team a 3-1 lead. The strike was the second for Suárez this Leagues Cup 2024 and his 16th goal across all competitions in just 24 appearances since joining the Club. The assist was Alba's third in the match, fourth in Leagues Cup action and his 12th this season.

Toronto was then able to score once more through a penalty, with Insigne once again converting from the spot in the 41st minute to send the match into the break with Inter Miami up 3-2 on the scoreboard.

The second half then carried on with plenty of offensive opportunities for both sides. It was the hosts, however, that struck next to extend its lead to 4-1. In the 59th minute, a fantastic team play finished off with Alba laying the ball off to Rojas outside the box. Rojas' then beat the keeper with a curled effort to the far post to secure his brace. The goal was the third for Rojas this 2024 League Cup and his seventh strike this season across all competitions. The assist, meanwhile, secured Alba's poker of assists in the match, taking his tally to five in the Leagues Cup 2024 and to 13 across all competitions this season.

The visitors then scored once more through an own goal in the 79th minute before the scoreline remained unmoved for the closing minutes for Inter Miami to win 4-3 at Chase Stadium and advance to the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024.

Up next, Inter Miami will visit the winner of the Round of 32 matchup between Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 12 or 13 in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Matías Rojas (Jordi Alba) 3', Diego Gómez (Jordi Alba) 11', Luis Suárez (Jordi Alba) 20', Matías Rojas (Jordi Alba) 59'

TOR - Lorenzo Insigne (PK) 15, (PK) 41'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - David Martínez (Red Card 28')

TOR - Richie Laryea (Yellow Card 43'), Henry Wingo (Yellow Card 54')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender; D Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés (Noah Allen 71'), David Martínez, Jordi Alba; M Matías Rojas (Benjamin Cremaschi 80'), Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo; F Julian Gressel (Yannick Bright 46'), Luis Suárez (Leonardo Campana 80'), Diego Gómez (David Ruiz 80')

Unused Substitutes - GK Cole Jensen, CJ dos Santos; D Sergii Kryvtsov, Ian Fray, Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor; M Lawson Sunderland; F Leo Afonso

Toronto FC - GK Sean Johnson; D Henry Wingo (Kosi Thompson 61'), Shane O'Neill (Kobe Franklin 46'), Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta (Matty Longstaff 61'); M Federico Bernardeshi (Prince Owusu 18'), Jonathan Osorio, Deybi Flores (Aimé Mabika 76'), Richie Laryea; F Derrick Etienne Jr., Lorenzo Insigne

Unused Substitutes - GK Luka Gavran, Greg Ranjitsingh; D, Sigurd Rosted; F Julian Altobelli, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Details of the Game:

Date: August 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 44.11%

TOR - 55.89%

Shots:

MIA - 13

TOR - 10

Saves:

MIA - 4

TOR - 3

Corners:

MIA - 0

TOR - 4

Fouls:

MIA - 15

TOR - 15

