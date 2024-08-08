Houston Dynamo FC Host Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off Leagues Cup Round of 32 action this Friday, Aug. 9, hosting LIGA MX side Deportivo Toluca FC at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The winner of Friday's match will advance to face either LIGA MX side FC Juárez or MLS side Colorado Rapids in the Round of 16. As with the Group Stage of this year's Leagues Cup, if a Knockout Round match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided by penalty kicks with no extra time in between.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC
WHEN:
Friday, Aug. 9 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
