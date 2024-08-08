Houston Dynamo FC Host Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off Leagues Cup Round of 32 action this Friday, Aug. 9, hosting LIGA MX side Deportivo Toluca FC at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The winner of Friday's match will advance to face either LIGA MX side FC Juárez or MLS side Colorado Rapids in the Round of 16. As with the Group Stage of this year's Leagues Cup, if a Knockout Round match ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided by penalty kicks with no extra time in between.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 9 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.