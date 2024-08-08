Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Philadelphia Union, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded the discovery priority rights to Haitian international Danley Jean Jacques.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $100,000 in 2024 GAM from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for the discovery priority rights to Danley Jean Jacques.
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union
- Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers Announce Academy Restructure and Expansion
- Portland Timbers and Larrys Mabiala Mutually Part Ways
- Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024
- Timbers Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32 with 4-0 Win Over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park