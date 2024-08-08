Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Philadelphia Union, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded the discovery priority rights to Haitian international Danley Jean Jacques.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire $100,000 in 2024 GAM from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for the discovery priority rights to Danley Jean Jacques.

