Revolution Host New York City FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will host New York City FC on Friday night in the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32. Friday's knockout stage match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and is available to watch FREE on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the match on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution, who advanced to the Leagues Cup knockout rounds for the second consecutive year, advanced in the annual summer tournament as the winners of Group East 5. New England opened Leagues Cup 2024 with a 1-0 shutout win over Liga MX club Mazatlán F.C. on July 27, followed by a shootout victory over Nashville SC on Tuesday night. With five points, the Revolution topped the three-team group and drew the runners-up of East Group 1, New York City FC.

The Bronx Blues carry an 0-1-1 record in this year's tournament, following a scoreless draw with LIGA MX club Querétaro, which they won in the shootout, and a 4-2 loss to FC Cincinnati. The Revolution and New York City are an even 10-10-7 across all competitions. This season, the regional rivals have met twice in MLS play, with New York City FC collecting victories on both occasions.

New England has never lost in regulation in Leagues Cup play since the revamped tournament launched last season. The Revolution have won twice in regulation with two shootout victories, along with two shootout losses, both coming last year. New England will now benefit from the extensive knockout-round experience of Head Coach Caleb Porter, who has led teams to two MLS Cup championships and one NCAA College Cup in similar knockout-style competitions. With a win over New York City FC on Friday night, the Revolution would advance to the Round of 16 to host one of two Mexican powerhouses, Tigres UANL and FC Pachuca, who will face off on Thursday night.

In Tuesday's group stage finale against Nashville SC, the Revolution wasted no time jumping out to an early lead. Veteran striker Bobby Wood netted his first goal of the 2024 campaign less than three minutes into the match, converting on midfielder Jack Panayotou's assist. Wood has started four consecutive matches for New England including league play.

Panayotou, a Homegrown product of the Revolution Academy from Cambridge, Mass., has reached the scoresheet in each of New England's two Leagues Cup 2024 matches with one goal and one assist. The 20-year-old was one of four Revolution Academy graduates to feature in Tuesday's match along with midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević, defender Peyton Miller, and forward Malcolm Fry.

Miller helped steer New England's defense with his third straight start for the Revolution. The 16-year-old from Unionville, Conn. posted an 83-minute performance in his fourth consecutive appearance since making his MLS debut on July 17. Defender Will Sands suited up for his Revolution debut in Tuesday's match with an appearance off the bench, while goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič anchored the defense with a four-save effort. The Slovenian goalie added one more save in the penalty shootout to lift New England to victory.

Leagues Cup 2024

Round of 32

New England Revolution vs.

New York City FC

Friday, August 9, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

FREE on Apple TV in English and Spanish

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese)

About Leagues Cup: Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Since 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues will compete in the World Cup-style, official Concacaf sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top-three finishers to the Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2023, MLS' Inter Miami CF became the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.

Leagues Cup 2024 kicked off Friday, July 26 and features 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Sunday, August 25. Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.