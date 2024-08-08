LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the club has mutually agreed to a contract termination with midfielder Fransico Ginella.

Ginella, 25, first joined LAFC on a permanent transfer from Uruguay's Montevideo Wanderers using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) on December 16, 2019. He made his LAFC debut in the first leg of the group-stage match vs. Club Leon of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League and went on to make 54 MLS regular season appearances (28 starts), scoring one goal and tallying six assists from 2020-2022.

Ginella has been on loan with Club Nacional de Football of Uruguay's First Division since July 18, 2022. LAFC exercised its option and extended its loan with Nacional in 2023. Overall, Ginella made 34 appearances (22 starts) across all competitions, and registering one goal and three assists, while helping Nacional to the 2022 Uruguayan league title.

TRANSACTION: LAFC and midfielder Francisco Ginella mutually agree to contract termination.

