LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today that the club has mutually agreed to a contract termination with midfielder Fransico Ginella.
Ginella, 25, first joined LAFC on a permanent transfer from Uruguay's Montevideo Wanderers using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) on December 16, 2019. He made his LAFC debut in the first leg of the group-stage match vs. Club Leon of the 2020 Concacaf Champions League and went on to make 54 MLS regular season appearances (28 starts), scoring one goal and tallying six assists from 2020-2022.
Ginella has been on loan with Club Nacional de Football of Uruguay's First Division since July 18, 2022. LAFC exercised its option and extended its loan with Nacional in 2023. Overall, Ginella made 34 appearances (22 starts) across all competitions, and registering one goal and three assists, while helping Nacional to the 2022 Uruguayan league title.
TRANSACTION: LAFC and midfielder Francisco Ginella mutually agree to contract termination.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union
- Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC In 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32 On Wednesday, August 7, at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC to Host Austin FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 at BMO Stadium on August 7
- LAFC Loans Forward TomÁs Ángel to Phoenix Rising of Usl