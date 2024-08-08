Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today the permanent transfer of Homegrown forward Shanyder Borgelin to Vendsyssel FF of the Danish First Division. Inter Miami will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of the forward.

"We would like to thank Shanyder for his contributions to the Club on and off the pitch, and wish him the best in his next step in Denmark. We're proud to have contributed to his development through his path with Inter Miami CF II through to the First Team, and look forward to seeing him continue excelling and representing South Florida in this next stage of his career abroad," said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Initially signed from Philadelphia Union II in 2022, Borgelin spent his first season with Inter Miami CF II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he contributed 14 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances. The Haitian finished the season as the fourth-highest scorer in the league at just 20 years old.

The 2023 season then saw Borgelin become the first Homegrown Player in Inter Miami's history to score a goal in his MLS debut; the goal came in the team's season debut against CF Montreal in February 2023. The forward then continued his campaign with the First Team, making 13 appearances and scoring another goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He was also part of the squad as Inter Miami claimed the historic first title in Club history by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup.

This year, the forward made six appearances with the First Team and four with Inter Miami CF II.

At the international level, the 22-year-old striker has made five appearances for Haiti's senior national side, including making two appearances in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.

The Club would like to thank Shanyder for his contributions on and off the pitch throughout his time with Inter Miami, and wish him well in the future.

