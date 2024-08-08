Whitecaps FC Acquire Colombian Youth International Édier Ocampo from Atlético Nacional

August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has acquired Colombian youth international wingback Édier Ocampo via transfer from Colombia's Categoría Primera A side Atlético Nacional. Ocampo has agreed to a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028, and will occupy an international and U22 Initiative roster slot. The 20-year-old will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and visa.

"We identified Édier last fall as a young, high-potential player who would suit our style of play," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is a fast, explosive wingback, aggressive on both sides of the ball, and is very direct in how he plays. We have started the visa process and hope to have him available as soon as possible. He has never played club football outside of Colombia so we will need time to adapt but we are all very excited to welcome Édier to Vancouver."

Whitecaps FC wingback Édier Ocampo

Won the Copa Colombia and the Colombian Superliga with Atlético Nacional in 2023

25 appearances for Colombia's U-19, U-20, and U-23 teams

2022 South American Games Bronze Medalist with Colombia

75 appearances while playing in Colombia for Atlético Nacional and Fortaleza CEIF

Ocampo, a native of San Andrés de Tumaco, Colombia, spent the past two seasons with Atlético Nacional. Most recently, the dynamic wingback recorded three goals and one assist in 18 starts and 23 appearances across all competitions for Nacional during the 2024 campaign. Ocampo came through Nacional's academy system and made his first team debut in April 2023. In total, he started 45 of his 58 appearances, scored three goals, and added five assists across all competitions. Ocampo also won the 2023 Copa Colombia and the 2023 Colombian Superliga during his time with the club.

"I'm very excited to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC and I can't wait to arrive in Vancouver and meet my new teammates and coaches," added Ocampo. "Hopefully, with the help of God, we can reach the objectives we want. I can't wait to feel the support of our fans and fight for them so we can win trophies, which is what we all want."

Prior to joining Nacional's first team from the academy, Ocampo was loaned out for a year to Colombian second division side Fortaleza CEIF, where he started 14 of his 17 appearances and recorded two assists across all competitions. Ocampo also played with grassroots side Sol de Oriente during his youth.

A Colombian youth international, Ocampo has made 25 appearances for his country at the U-19, U-20, and U-23 levels. Four of those appearances came at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. Ocampo started all four of his appearances at the tournament and registered an assist in the Round of 16 matchup against Slovakia before bowing out to Italy in the quarterfinals. In addition, Ocampo was a bronze medalist with the U-20 side at the 2022 South American Games, where he started four of Colombia's five matches.

TRANSACTION: On August 8, 2024, Whitecaps FC acquire wingback Édier Ocampo via transfer from Colombia's Categoría Primera A side Atlético Nacional. Ocampo has agreed to a contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028, and will occupy an international and U22 Initiative roster slot.

Édier Ocampo

Pronunciation: ED-dee-ER OH-campoh

Position: Wingback

Height: 5-09

Weight: 150 pounds

Date of Birth: October 3, 2003, in San Andrés de Tumaco, Colombia

Hometown: San Andrés de Tumaco, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Status: International, U22 Initiative

Previous Clubs: Atlético Nacional (2023-24), Fortaleza CEIF (2022-23 - loan)

Youth Clubs: Atlético Nacional Academy, Sol de Oriente

Instagram: @edierocampo_00

