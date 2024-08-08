D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - D.C. United have signed defender Lucas Bartlett to a contract extension through 2027 with an option in 2028.
"Lucas is a talented defender who reads the game well and has played a pivotal role in our backline this season." Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "As a center back, he is in the prime of his career, so we are thrilled to extend his contract and keep Lucas here in the nation's capital through 2027."
Bartlett joined D.C. United on Dec. 12, 2023 after being acquired via trade from St. Louis City SC. The defender made an instant impact and has started a majority of matches this season, making 24 appearances (23 starts) for the Black-and-Red. Bartlett made his debut for D.C. United on Feb. 24 in a 3-1 league win over the New England Revolution. He would score his first goal for the Black-and-Red on May 15 in a 4-1 league loss to the New York Red Bulls. Thus far, Bartlett has scored one goal and recorded two assists in 26 total appearances across all competitions. The defender leads the team in minutes played and also ranks second across all Major League Soccer with 84 aerials won.
"Lucas has displayed a very good level of consistency to earn this contract extension," Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "He embodies our club's values and works tirelessly to continue to improve and develop every single day. The fact that he leads our team in minutes played is a testament to his professionalism and we are happy he will remain with our club for the foreseeable future."
The Missouri native was selected sixth overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 11, 2022 by FC Dallas. In his rookie season, Bartlett was loaned to North Texas SC; FC Dallas' MLS Next Pro affiliate. He made 13 appearances for North Texas SC in 2022. After his contract option was declined by FC Dallas, Bartlett signed with St. Louis City SC on March 8, 2023. Bartlett recorded one assist, 25 interceptions and won 48.7% of his duels in 14 appearances (12 starts) for St. Louis City SC prior to joining D.C. United.
Lucas Bartlett
Position: Defender
Birthplace: Kansas City, Missouri
Country: United States
Birthdate: 07/26/1997
Age: 27
Height: 6'3''
Weight: 201 lbs
Status: Domestic
Transaction: D.C. United sign defender Lucas Bartlett to a contract extension through 2027 with an option in 2028
