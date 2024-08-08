Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement
August 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II forward Julian Altobelli to an MLS short-term agreement for Thursday's Leagues Cup match against Inter Miami CF. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.
Altobelli, 21, originally signed with Toronto FC II on December 16, 2020, and made his Young Reds debut against FC Tucson on May 26, 2021, in USL League One action. Altobelli has scored 13 goals and registered nine assists in 86 combined appearances across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One) across four seasons (2021-2024) for the Young Reds. In TFC II's all-time history charts, Altobelli sits first in appearances (86), third in goals (13) and joint-first in assists (9). The Woodbridge, Ontario native has appeared in 15 matches scoring three goals and registering two assists for the Young Reds this season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2014 and signed his first professional contract with York United (formerly York9 FC) of the Canadian Premier League in May 2020 before joining TFC II in December 2020.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II forward Julian Altobelli to an MLS short-term agreement for Thursday's Leagues Cup match against Inter Miami CF.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2024
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Major League Soccer Terminates Aaron Boupendza's Contract - FC Cincinnati
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to the Rapids' Leagues Cup Matchup with FC Juárez - Colorado Rapids
- Rapids and FC Juárez Set for First-Time Clash in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Host New York City FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Colombian Youth International Édier Ocampo from Atlético Nacional - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Begins Leagues Cup Knockout Stage in Columbus on Friday - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Continues Leagues Cup 2024 Campaign against the LA Galaxy on Thursday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC and Midfielder Francisco Ginella Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Philadelphia Union Friday in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Caden Clark from Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Trades Midfielder Caden Clark to CF Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Sign Lucas Bartlett to a Contract Extension Through 2027 - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques - Philadelphia Union
- Isaiah Foster Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF - Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Defeats Austin FC 2-0; Will Host Leagues Cup Round-Of-16 Match on August 13 at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to Short-Term Agreement
- Leagues Cup: New York Red Bulls (0) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary
- Toronto Argonauts Celebrate Afro-Caribbean Heritage on July 27
- Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2024 Unified Exchange Roster