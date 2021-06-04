Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter Named to All-ECHL 2nd Team

June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(PRINCETON, NJ) - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

The Rapid City Rush are proud to congratulate forwards Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter on their selection to the 2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team. The two forwards become the first Rush players to ever be recognized on an All-ECHL Team since the team joined the league in 2014.

"I couldn't be prouder of Peter and Tyler for this outstanding accomplishment. Since joining the Rush last season, both Peter and Tyler have consistently proven they are two of the best and most consistent players the ECHL has to offer," Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said. "In addition to their accomplishments on the ice, both have a great understanding of the duties off of it and have been phenomenal ambassadors for our brand and our game in the community of Rapid City. This is a very well-deserved recognition for both of these outstanding talents."

Quenneville concludes his second season with the Rush. The 6'0", 185-pound forward registered North American career-highs in every category, compiling 27 goals, 40 assists, and 67 points in 66 games. Entering the final games of the season against Allen, Quenneville is tied for third in goal-scoring, tied for fourth in assists, and tied for third in scoring in the ECHL. In two seasons with the Rush, Quenneville averages over a point-per-game with 51 goals, 74 assists, and 125 points in 117 games. In his professional career of six years, the Edmonton, Alberta native has 123 goals, 144 assists, and 267 points in 309 games across the ECHL, AHL, and Europe.

Coulter also finishes his second season with the Rush. Similar to Quenneville, the 6'0", 200-pound forward registered 23 goals, 36 assists, and 59 points in 66 contests, with the latter three categories shattering his previous career-highs. Entering the final games of the season against Allen, Coulter ranks among the best in the ECHL tied in the for fifth in scoring, tied for sixth in assists, and tied for eighth with eight power play goals. Through a pair of seasons with the Rush, Coulter has 47 goals, 51 assists, and 98 points in 112 games. Throughout his professional career of three seasons, the Brandon, Manitoba native has compiled 64 goals, 67 assists, and 131 points in 160 games in the ECHL and Sweden.

"I'm so proud of Peter and Tyler for this very well-deserved recognition," said Rush Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault. "Peter and Tyler put together another breakout season for themselves, and over the last two years have been two of the most talented players to wear the Rush 'R'. Anytime you need a clutch goal or a big shift in momentum, both of them can lead and deliver for the team. They also anchored my top power play unit and led us to great success on special teams. I'd like to congratulate them both on this outstanding accomplishment and thank them for representing our team and community with great pride."

2020-21 All-ECHL First Team

G - Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades (38 gp, 22-10-4, 2.45 GAA, .922 save pct.)

D - Samuel Jardine, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 3g, 40a, 43 pts.)

D - Les Lancaster, Allen Americans (69 gp, 25g, 35a, 60 pts.)

F - Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder (62 gp, 22g, 49a, 71 pts.)

F - Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears (69 gp, 27g, 46a, 73 pts.)

F - John McCarron, Florida Everblades (64 gp, 30g, 37a, 67 pts.)

2020-21 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita Thunder (27 gp, 16-6-4, 2.29 GAA, .931 save pct.)

D - Matt Register, Allen Americans (63 gp, 5g, 46a, 51 pts.)

D - Dean Stewart, Wichita Thunder (52 gp, 6g, 29a, 35 pts.)

F - Tyler Coulter, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 23g, 37a, 60 pts.)

F - Peter Quenneville, Rapid City Rush (66 gp, 27g, 40a, 67 pts.)

F - Cole Ully, South Carolina Stingrays (54 gp, 22g, 36a, 58 pts.)

The Rush now conclude their season with a pair of games against the Allen Americans this weekend. Puck drop for both games on Friday, June 4th and Saturday, June 5th is slated for 6:05 p.m MDT at the Allen Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.