Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening in the first game of a two-game series. The Americans are 9-5-0-0 against Rapid City this season, and 29-12-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans enter today's game on a four-game winning streak.

Playoff Bound: The Allen Americans are 9-5-0 against the Rapid City Rush this season. The Americans have won four in a row in the season series. Allen swept Rapid City last weekend in South Dakota. The Americans are 3-2-0 against Rapid City at Allen Event Center this year. This is the final weekend of the regular season. The Americans are 29-12-1-0 over the last five years against Rapid City. The Americans will face an opponent TBD. Rapid City is next to last in the Western Conference and playing their final two games of the season.

Moving into First: The Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush 3-1 on Wednesday night in Allen. The Americans scored three unanswered goals, two of the three coming in the final period. Brett Neumann (8), Steven Owre (4) and Les Lancaster (26) were the Allen goal scorers. Jake Paterson stopped 30 of 31 shots. Corey Mackin had two helpers for the Americans. Both teams were held without a power play goal. Wichita was 0 for 2. Allen was 0 for 3. Alex Peters led Wichita with 4 shots on net, while Les Lancaster had 8 for the Americans.

Stevenson's Big Week: Dyson Stevenson finished last week with five points in three games, including a three-game goal streak, with all three goals coming against Rapid City. Dyson Stevenson was the runner up for this week's ECHL Player of the Week.

One on One: The Allen Americans have four penalty shot attempts this season, cashing in on three of the four. On Wednesday night, Tyler Sheehy had the team's fourth of the year. Sheehy was denied by Wichita goalie Evan Weninger.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 24-7-2-1

Away: 19-16-1-0

Overall: 43-23-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 61

Goals: Corey Mackin 28

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Joshua Lammon, +15

PIM: Zane Franklin, 123

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 18-15-1-1

Away: 14-17-2-0

Overall: 32-32-3-1

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Rapid City Rush Team Leaders:

Points: Peter Quenneville, 67

Goals: Avery Peterson & Peter Quenneville, 27

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 40

+/-: Johnny Coughlin, +7

PIM: Cedric Montminy, 75

