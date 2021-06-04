Stingrays Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and American Hockey League's Hershey Bears, have clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 27th time in their 28-year history.

As a result of Orlando's loss to the Jacksonville Icemen, South Carolina has secured the No. 4 seed in the ECHL's Eastern Conference and will face the Florida Everblades in the opening round of the postseason beginning Monday, June 7.

The schedule for the Rays' first round best-of-5 series against the Everblades is as follows:

Game 1 - Florida at South Carolina - Monday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game A)

Game 2 - Florida at South Carolina - Wednesday, June 9 at 7:05 p.m. (Round 1, Game B)

Game 3 - South Carolina at Florida - Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Game 4* - South Carolina at Florida - Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Game 5* - South Carolina at Florida - Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

More information regarding Stingrays home playoff games will be announced soon.

