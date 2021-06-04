Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM

June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits close the 2020-21 regular season tonight against the Florida Everblades. It's the 10th and final meeting in the head-to-head season series between the Rabbits and Everblades.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (37-19-12-3) at Florida Everblades (41-19-4-3)

June 4, 2021 | 7:30 PM | Game #72 | Hertz Arena

Referees: Casey Terreri (14)

Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (90), Charlie O'Connor (43)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 7:15 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 2-1 overtime decision against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Matt Bradley scored Greenville's only goal at 8:27 of the second period. Marcus Vela opened the scoring at 7:49 of the first period. On his own rebound, Vela chipped a second effort over Ryan Bednard's shoulder and into the cage. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-10 Swamp Rabbits with the Everblades leading 1-0. Bradley tallied his 20th goal of the season in the middle stanza's only marker. Gordi Myer sent a perfect pass across from the left-wing, and Bradley batted the puck out of mid-air for the equalizer. Shots after 40 minutes were 27-23 Greenville. After a scoreless third period, sudden-death overtime decided the eventual winner. On a 4-on-3 power play chance, Myles Powell blasted home his 18th goal of the season at 3:17. Final shots totaled 39-38 Swamp Rabbits. Greenville finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

MORE ACCOLADES:

Swamp Rabbits blueliner Samuel Jardine has been named to the All-ECHL First Team for the 2020-21 season. The announcement was made by the ECHL on Thursday afternoon. The All-ECHL First and Second Teams is determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media. All voting participants selected a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards. A Lacombe, Alberta native, Jardine ranks fourth overall in the league with 40 assists. His 43 points are fourth among blueliners in total scoring. Jardine's 17 power play helpers are second among defensemen, and his 18 power play points are tied for third. The 27-year-old has served on the same defensive pairing as rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein. On Wednesday, the ECHL announced Finkelstein as the ECHL Rookie of the Month for May in addition to his ECHL All-Rookie Team selection for 2020-21.

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE RELEASED:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will face the Indy Fuel in their Best-of-Five, Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series. The series is set to begin Tuesday, June 8 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It will mark the first playoff series between Greenville and Indy in franchise history. The Swamp Rabbits and Fuel will engage in a 1-3-1 series format. Following Game 1 in Indy, Games 2, 3 and 4 (if necessary) will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on June 10, 11 and 12. If Game 5 is required, both teams will shift back to Indianapolis for the series finale. All game times are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

AROUND THE ECHL:

The South Carolina Stingrays can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday if the Orlando Solar Bears lose in regulation at Jacksonville. Additionally, Florida can clinch the Brabham Cup for top record in the ECHL with a win tonight OR a loss in overtime/shootout combined with an Allen Americans loss against Rapid City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.