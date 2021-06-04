Brabham Cup Within Reach for Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (41-19-4-3) close out the regular season home schedule tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (37-19-12-3) at Hertz Arena. The Everblades have secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will hold home-ice advantage in the first two rounds of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Everblades can secure the Brabham Cup as the top team in the regular season across the entire ECHL if they can win tonight.

Last Time Out: Marcus Vela put Florida on top in the first period when he picked up a rebound and buried a backhanded shot for his fifth tally of the season. Greenville evened the score at 1-1 in the second on a goal from Matt Bradley. With the Everblades skating with a four-on-three advantage in overtime, Myles Powell blasted a one-timer into the top right corner of the net to punctuate the 2-1 victory for Florida.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville enters tonight ranked second in the Eastern Conference. Matt Bradley (20g-25a), Samuel Jardine (3g-40a), and Garrett Thompson (17g-24a) lead a balanced attack for the Swamp Rabbits. Jardine was recently named to the All-ECHL First Team for his efforts on the Greenville blue line.The Swamp Rabbits sport a pair of rookies in Max Zimmer (18g-16a) and Ben Finklestein (11g-21a) that run eighth and ninth respectively in ECHL rookie scoring. Goaltender Ryan Bednard has helped carry the Swamp Rabbits up the conference rankings. Bednard leads the league with four shutouts and is tied for third in the ECHL with 20 wins.

McCarron and Hildebrand Named to All-ECHL First Team: John McCarron and Jake Hildebrand were both selected to the 2020-21 All-ECHL First Team per the league on Tuesday. The Everblades were the only team to be featured twice on the First Team slate.

McCarron's 30 goals paced the ECHL circuit at the time of the league announcement. The Everblades captain will finish the season on at least a point-per-game average. Up until the All-ECHL selection, the forward had posted 67 points (30g-37a) in 65 games with Florida. McCarron's goal, assist, and point totals this season are all career highs.

Hildebrand was named the top goaltender in ECHL during the regular season thanks to a 23-10-1-3 record, the league's fourth best goals-against average (2.41), and the fourth best save-percentage (.924) in the ECHL leading up to his selection. Hildebrand is the only ECHL goaltender at the time of the league announcement to rank within the top four in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

