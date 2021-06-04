Thunder Announces Dates for First Round of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (June 4) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that Wichita will host Games 1 and 2 for the first round of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Thunder will host their opponent on Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9 with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.

ï»¿Wichita will face either Fort Wayne or Utah and won't find out until the conclusion of the regular season, which will be Saturday, June 5.

The first round games will take place at the Wichita Ice Center and are $20 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Thunder office, by calling (316) 264-4625 or online HERE.

Wichita closes out the regular season on Saturday night in Independence against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m

Playoff packages for season ticket holders are available now. Call the Thunder office or click here for playoff FAQ's.

