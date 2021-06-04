Rabbits Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (41-19-5-3) fell 2-1 in overtime to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (38-19-12-3) in the regular season home finale at Hertz Arena on Friday. Matt Strome scored the game-winner for Greenville, and John McCarron scored the only goal of the game for Florida.
FIRST STAR: Matt Strome (GRN) - one goal, game-winning goal
SECOND STAR: John Lethemon (GRN) - 36 saves
THIRD STAR: Jake Hildebrand (FLA) - 21 saves
The Swamp Rabbits took the lead late in the first frame when Matt Bradley scored immediately after an Everblades penalty expired (18:44).
Everblades forward John McCarron didn't let that last long and tied the game at 1-1 not five minutes into the second period (4:14). The tally brought McCarron's league leading goal total to 31.
After a scoreless third period, Florida and Greenville traded scoring chances in overtime. Just over five minutes into the extra period, Swamp Rabbits forward Matt Strome scored the game-winner from the high slot to seal a 2-1 win for Greenville.
Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand finished his night with 21 saves on 23 shots, while Greenville's John Lethemon stopped 36 of 37 Florida shots.
Florida hits the road to close out the regular season tomorrow, Saturday, June 5 with a faceoff against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Amway Center.
The Everblades begin the first round of the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the South Carolina Stingrays starting next week.
