Greenville and Indy Set to Dance in Round 1 of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will face the Indy Fuel in their Best-of-Five, Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series. The series is set to begin Tuesday, June 8 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. It will mark the first playoff series between Greenville and Indy in franchise history.
The Swamp Rabbits and Fuel will engage in a 1-3-1 series format. Following Game 1 in Indy, Games 2, 3 and 4 (if necessary) will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on June 10, 11 and 12. If Game 5 is required, both teams will shift back to Indianapolis for the series finale. All game times are scheduled for 7:05
ROUND 1 SCHEDULE
Game 1: Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy
Game 2: Thursday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville
Game 3: Friday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville
*Game 4: Saturday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. | Indy at Greenville
*Game 5: Monday, June 14 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at Indy
* - if necessary
The Swamp Rabbits and Tetrad Brewing Company are pleased to host a Game 1 watch party on Tuesday, June 8 at 5 p.m. Fans at Tetrad Brewing Company can receive first taste of the Tetrad Puck N' Hoppy Pale Ale, the official playoff beer for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The first 50 fans will receive a Tetrad Swamp Rabbits glass. Appearances will be made by Stomper and the Rabbettes.
Tickets for Game 2 and Game 3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena are on sale now. Visit swamprabbits.com for more information.
