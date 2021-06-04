Mavericks Weekend Preview June 4 and 5
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Team Records
KC: 29-31-8-2, 68 points
TUL: 30-27-11-3, 74 points
WIC: 41-22-6-2, 90 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 57 points (23g, 34a)
TUL: Adam Pleskach - 54 points (25g, 29a)
WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 71 points (22g, 49a)
Top 20 Scorers
Three Mavericks forwards are currently ranked in the Top 20 Scorers. Brodie Reid is currently 10th in the league with 57 points on 23 goals and 34 assists in 58 games. Darik Angeli is currently 14th in the league with 51 points on 18 goals and 33 assists in 59 games. Rob Bordson is currently 18th in the league with 50 points on 17 goals and 33 assists in 58 games.
Climbing the Ranks
Forward Adam Brady is currently ranked sixth among the Top 20 Rookie Scorers. This season, Brady has 35 points on 17 goals and 18 assists in 55 games for the Mavericks.
Top 20 Defensemen Scorers
Three Mavericks defensemen are currently ranked in the Top 20 Defensemen Scorers. Marcus Crawford is currently 6th in the league with 37 points on 11 goals and 26 assists in 61 games. Willie Corrin is currently ranked 8th in the league with 35 points on 11 goals and 24 assists in 46 games. Zach Osburn is ranked 18th in the league with 26 points on seven goals and 19 assists in 44 games.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
June 5 - Fan Appreciation Night and Tailgate Saturday
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
