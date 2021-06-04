Solar Bears eliminated from playoff contention in 5-1 loss to Icemen
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (36-27-6-1) saw their push for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs come to an end in a 5-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (34-29-3-4) on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Orlando needed to avoid a regulation loss in order to remain in the hunt, but the Icemen broke a 0-0 tie in the second period with two early goals to seize the lead and never looked back.
Orlando's run of three straight playoff appearances (2017-19) comes to an end, with South Carolina (idle) clinching the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
First Period
Shots: ORL 12, JAX 14
Second Period
Jacksonville goal: Erik Bradford (11) [PP] at 0:14. Assisted by Jake Elmer.
Jacksonville goal: Mike Szmatula (22) at 2:03. Assisted by Abbot Girduckis and Nick Saracino.
Shots: ORL 13, JAX 6
Third Period
Jacksonville goal: Abbot Girduckis (12) [PP] at 1:39. Assisted by Erik Bradford and Mike Szmatula.
Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (25) at 2:44. Assisted by Erik Bradford and Jake Elmer.
Orlando goal: Joseph Garreffa (13) at 3:12. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich and Matthew Spencer.
Shots: ORL 14, JAX 10
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor [L], 19-for-23; Michael Lackey, 6-for-7
JAX: Kyle Keyser, 38-for-39
THREE STARS:
1) Kyle Keyser - JAX
2) Abbot Girduckis - JAX
3) Erik Bradford - JAX
NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears finish their road schedule for the season with a 16-16-3-1 record
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears close out the 2020-21 season when they host Fan Appreciation Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 4, 2021
- Americans Offense Too Much for Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Conclude Regular Season with Thrilling Overtime Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen End Orlando's Playoff Hopes with 5-1 Win - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Fall in Final Game of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears eliminated from playoff contention in 5-1 loss to Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Opens Weekend with a Win over Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Take Down Tulsa Friday Night, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Announces Dates for First Round of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Emerges Victorious in Defensive Tussle - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sets Franchise Record for Wins with Victory over Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Weekend Preview June 4 and 5 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - June 4 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, June 4, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Aaron Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Fort Wayne at Utah on June 4, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rapid City Wins 2020-21 Best Ice Award - Rapid City Rush
- Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter Named to All-ECHL 2nd Team - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Rapid City Wins 2020-21 Best Ice Award - ECHL
- Brabham Cup Within Reach for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Greenville and Indy Set to Dance in Round 1 of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Name Derek Army Head Coach, Remove Interim Tag - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears eliminated from playoff contention in 5-1 loss to Icemen
- Aaron Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
- Solar Bears dealt blow in 6-2 setback loss to Stingrays
- Aaron Luchuk Named to All-ECHL First Team
- Joseph Garreffa Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team