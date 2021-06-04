Solar Bears eliminated from playoff contention in 5-1 loss to Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (36-27-6-1) saw their push for the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs come to an end in a 5-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (34-29-3-4) on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Orlando needed to avoid a regulation loss in order to remain in the hunt, but the Icemen broke a 0-0 tie in the second period with two early goals to seize the lead and never looked back.

Orlando's run of three straight playoff appearances (2017-19) comes to an end, with South Carolina (idle) clinching the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

First Period

Shots: ORL 12, JAX 14

Second Period

Jacksonville goal: Erik Bradford (11) [PP] at 0:14. Assisted by Jake Elmer.

Jacksonville goal: Mike Szmatula (22) at 2:03. Assisted by Abbot Girduckis and Nick Saracino.

Shots: ORL 13, JAX 6

Third Period

Jacksonville goal: Abbot Girduckis (12) [PP] at 1:39. Assisted by Erik Bradford and Mike Szmatula.

Jacksonville goal: Ara Nazarian (25) at 2:44. Assisted by Erik Bradford and Jake Elmer.

Orlando goal: Joseph Garreffa (13) at 3:12. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich and Matthew Spencer.

Shots: ORL 14, JAX 10

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor [L], 19-for-23; Michael Lackey, 6-for-7

JAX: Kyle Keyser, 38-for-39

THREE STARS:

1) Kyle Keyser - JAX

2) Abbot Girduckis - JAX

3) Erik Bradford - JAX

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears finish their road schedule for the season with a 16-16-3-1 record

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears close out the 2020-21 season when they host Fan Appreciation Night against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

