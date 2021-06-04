Mavericks Take Down Tulsa Friday Night, 4-3
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Lane Scheidl, Giorgio Estephan, and Nick Pastujov netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (22) at 3:56.
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (12) at 4:50. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Marcus Crawford.
Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (8) at 8:02. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Marcus Crawford.
Shots: KC 14, TUL 16
Second Period
Tulsa goal: Charlie Sampair (16) at 9:52. Assisted by Justin Taylor and Alex Brooks.
Tulsa goal: Justin Taylor (9) at 18:16. Assisted by Alex Kromm and Darby Llewellyn.
Shots: KC 6, TUL 18
Third Period
Kansas CIty goal: Lane Scheidl (23) at 6:35. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Willie Corrin.
Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (9) at 16:24.
Shots: KC 7, TUL 19
Notes and Streaks
Marcus Crawford and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on three assists.
Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two goals.
The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
