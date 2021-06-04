Mavericks Take Down Tulsa Friday Night, 4-3

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Lane Scheidl, Giorgio Estephan, and Nick Pastujov netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (22) at 3:56.

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (12) at 4:50. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Marcus Crawford.

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (8) at 8:02. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Marcus Crawford.

Shots: KC 14, TUL 16

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Charlie Sampair (16) at 9:52. Assisted by Justin Taylor and Alex Brooks.

Tulsa goal: Justin Taylor (9) at 18:16. Assisted by Alex Kromm and Darby Llewellyn.

Shots: KC 6, TUL 18

Third Period

Kansas CIty goal: Lane Scheidl (23) at 6:35. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Willie Corrin.

Tulsa goal: Ian McNulty (9) at 16:24.

Shots: KC 7, TUL 19

Notes and Streaks

Marcus Crawford and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

Marcus Crawford registered a multi-point game on three assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two goals.

The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

