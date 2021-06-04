Komets Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster

June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today they have signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster. The Komets are currently third in the Western Conference behind Allen and Wichita with two games left in the regular season. The club will play the final two games on the road in Utah. Tickets for the Kelly Cup playoffs are now on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office. The Komets will play at home June 11th, 12th, and 14th if necessary.

Kapelmaster, 25, played 19 games with the Allen Americans this season posting a 7-10-1 record with a goals against average of 2.96. The Coral Springs, Florida native also played two games with the Cleveland of the AHL winning both contests with a save percentage of .933.

The team finishes the regular season schedule tonight and Saturday at Utah. The Komets took home a 3-2 win Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Playoff tickets are now on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.