Icemen End Orlando's Playoff Hopes with 5-1 Win

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Erik Bradford finished with three points (1g, 2a), while Kyle Keyser made 38 saves to lead the Jacksonville Icemen to a 5-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Friday night at Veterans Memorial Arena. With the win, the Icemen put an end to Orlando's playoff hopes, just days after Orlando ended the Icemen's playoffs aspirations on Tuesday.

Just 14 seconds into the middle frame, forward Erik Bradford scored from the crease off a great pass from Jake Elmer down low to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

Following Bradford's goal, Icemen forward Mike Szmatula scored on a quick wrist shot from the face-off dot the give Jacksonville an early two-goal lead just two minutes later.

Nearly 30 seconds into the third period, the Icemen had another powerplay as Orlando's Tristin Langan was called for tripping. On the powerplay, Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis scored off a great cross-crease pass from Bradford to increase the lead to three.

Moments later, Icemen forward Ara Nazarian re-directed an Erik Bradford pass to increase their lead to four goals. However, Orlando spoiled that start as they scored one of their own right after the Icemen tallies.

Later in the period, Brendan Warren scored on an incredible effort after bring knocked down only to get back up and score off of a wrist shot from the slot to bring the tally up to five. The Icemen won the game 5-1.

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 38 of 39 shots in a stellar effort. Keyser stopped several breakaway opportunities and prevented several other quality Orlando chances throughout the contest to earn the win.

The Icemen play their final game of the season on Saturday, June 5th against the South Carolina Stingrays.

