ECHL Transactions - June 4
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 4, 2021:
Allen:
Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve
Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Dan Bakala, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Delete Cliff Watson, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter Krieger, F placed on reserve
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 6/1)
Jacksonville:
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brendan Warren, F activated from reserve
Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/23)
Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 6/2)
Kansas City:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on reserve
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/29)
Orlando:
Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve
Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Mannek, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve
