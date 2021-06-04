ECHL Transactions - June 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 4, 2021:

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Michael Neville, F activated from reserve

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Dan Bakala, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from reserve

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Add Diego Cuglietta, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Delete Cliff Watson, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Krieger, F placed on reserve

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 6/1)

Jacksonville:

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brendan Warren, F activated from reserve

Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/23)

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 6/2)

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on reserve

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/29)

Orlando:

Add Chris LeBlanc, F activated from reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Mannek, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Maxwell, F placed on reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G placed on reserve

