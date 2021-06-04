Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, June 4, 2021

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, June 4, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen will entertain the Orlando Solar Bears tonight in their home finale. Orlando spoiled the Icemen's playoffs hopes on Tuesday, and the Icemen will be looking to do some spoiling of their own this evening. A regulation win by Jacksonville tonight would eliminate Orlando from playoff contention. If Orlando earns a point tonight, they would also need Jacksonville to defeat South Carolina in North Charleston on Saturday.

Series History: The two teams have met 14 times this season and each team has won seven meetings. Orlando leads the All-Time series 32-10-3-0

About the Icemen: Mike Szmatula scored his 21st goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Solar Bears to extend his home goal scoring streak to three games. Szmatula leads the Icemen in scoring against Orlando with 14 points (6g, 8a)....Goaltender Kyle Keyser is expected to start in goal this evening.

About the Solar Bears: Aaron Luchuk continues to lead the league in scoring with 74 points. Luchuk enters tonight's game riding a five-game points streak....The Solar Bears are ranked second on the penalty kill on the road at 86.2 percent (106-for-123)

Thank You Fans!

The Jacksonville Icemen would like to thank all fans, season ticket members, and corporate partners for their continued support this season! The Icemen's home opener for the 2021-2022 All-Star Season is slated for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. For all ticket information call 904-602-7825, or visit www.jaxicemen.com

