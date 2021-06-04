Orlando's Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears is the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.
Brodie Reid of Kansas City finished second, followed by Allen's Corey Mackin, Cole Ully of South Carolina and Indy' Michael Pelech.
Luchuk, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team yesterday, leads the league with 74 points, is tied for second with 28 goals and 26 assists while being assessed just 16 penalty minutes in 69 games this season.
Luchuk has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 148 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland Brampton with 36 penalty minutes.
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 4, 2021
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, June 4, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Aaron Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Fort Wayne at Utah on June 4, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rapid City Wins 2020-21 Best Ice Award - Rapid City Rush
- Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter Named to All-ECHL 2nd Team - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Rapid City Wins 2020-21 Best Ice Award - ECHL
- Brabham Cup Within Reach for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Greenville and Indy Set to Dance in Round 1 of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Name Derek Army Head Coach, Remove Interim Tag - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.