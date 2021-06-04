Orlando's Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - Aaron Luchuk of the Orlando Solar Bears is the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for 2020-21 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

Brodie Reid of Kansas City finished second, followed by Allen's Corey Mackin, Cole Ully of South Carolina and Indy' Michael Pelech.

Luchuk, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team yesterday, leads the league with 74 points, is tied for second with 28 goals and 26 assists while being assessed just 16 penalty minutes in 69 games this season.

Luchuk has recorded 146 points (57g-89a) in 148 career ECHL games with Orlando, Newfoundland Brampton with 36 penalty minutes.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

