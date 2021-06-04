Americans Offense Too Much for Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at Allen Event Center by a score of 5-2, in a game that was not as close as the final scored indicates.

Scott Conway had his best game in an Americans sweater scoring two goals, his 12th and 13th of the season. Conway's second goal of the game came on the power play halfway through the second period. He led the Americans with five shots on net.

"We knew we had to set the tone early," said Scott Conway. "Our offense is clicking right now. Our power play is very dangerous. If you give us the opportunities, we're going to make you pay."

Corey Mackin netted his 29th of the season. His goal turned out to be the game winning goal for the Americans. Mackin had a goal and an assist with three shots on net.

Terrance Amorosa had his best night with Allen. Amorosa scored his first of the season and assisted on Corey Mackin's goal.

C.J. Motte was great between the pipes, stopping 28 Rapid City shots. Motte was named the game's number one star.

The Americans and Rush close out the regular season on Saturday night at Allen Event Center. The Americans will wear the Grey Jerseys one last time. They will be auctioned off after the game.

