Americans Offense Too Much for Rapid City
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush on Friday night at Allen Event Center by a score of 5-2, in a game that was not as close as the final scored indicates.
Scott Conway had his best game in an Americans sweater scoring two goals, his 12th and 13th of the season. Conway's second goal of the game came on the power play halfway through the second period. He led the Americans with five shots on net.
"We knew we had to set the tone early," said Scott Conway. "Our offense is clicking right now. Our power play is very dangerous. If you give us the opportunities, we're going to make you pay."
Corey Mackin netted his 29th of the season. His goal turned out to be the game winning goal for the Americans. Mackin had a goal and an assist with three shots on net.
Terrance Amorosa had his best night with Allen. Amorosa scored his first of the season and assisted on Corey Mackin's goal.
C.J. Motte was great between the pipes, stopping 28 Rapid City shots. Motte was named the game's number one star.
The Americans and Rush close out the regular season on Saturday night at Allen Event Center. The Americans will wear the Grey Jerseys one last time. They will be auctioned off after the game.
Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars:
1. ALN - C. Motte
2. ALN - S. Conway
3. ALN - T. Amorosa
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans celebrate a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 4, 2021
- Americans Offense Too Much for Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Conclude Regular Season with Thrilling Overtime Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen End Orlando's Playoff Hopes with 5-1 Win - Jacksonville IceMen
- Oilers Fall in Final Game of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears eliminated from playoff contention in 5-1 loss to Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Opens Weekend with a Win over Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Take Down Tulsa Friday Night, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Announces Dates for First Round of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Emerges Victorious in Defensive Tussle - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sets Franchise Record for Wins with Victory over Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Weekend Preview June 4 and 5 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Sign Goaltender Justin Kapelmaster - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - June 4 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, June 4, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Aaron Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Luchuk Receives 2020-21 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Fort Wayne at Utah on June 4, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rapid City Wins 2020-21 Best Ice Award - Rapid City Rush
- Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter Named to All-ECHL 2nd Team - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Rapid City Wins 2020-21 Best Ice Award - ECHL
- Brabham Cup Within Reach for Blades - Florida Everblades
- Greenville and Indy Set to Dance in Round 1 of 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Name Derek Army Head Coach, Remove Interim Tag - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.