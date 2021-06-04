Oilers Fall in Final Game of Season
June 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers fell 4-3 to Kansas City on Friday to close out the 2020-21 season.
Lane Scheidl kicked off the scoring 3:56 into the action, capitalizing on a neutral zone turnover to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Giorgio Estephan followed up 54 seconds later, beating Roman Durny short side with a snap shot, bringing the contest 2-0 in Kansas City's favor. Nick Pastujov shoveled home a goal at the 8:02 mark, giving Kansas City a three-goal lead heading into the opening break.
Charlie Sampair squeezed a chance through Matt Greenfield 9:52 into the second period, cutting Kansas City's lead to 3-1. Justin Taylor deposited his ninth of the season 18:16 into the frame, finishing off a pass from Alex Kromm to make it a 3-2 game.
Scheidl restored the Mavericks two-goal lead, roofing an in-tight backhand chance 6:35 into the third period. Ian McNulty jumped on a turnover with 3:36 remaining before sniping Greenfield and scoring the Oilers' final goal of the season.
The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season with a Friday night road tilt against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.
