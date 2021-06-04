Rabbits Conclude Regular Season with Thrilling Overtime Win

Greenville, SC - Matthew Strome scored in sudden-death overtime to lift the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Florida Everblades. Greenville concludes the 2020-21 regular season with a final record of 38-19-12-3.

After tallying the Rabbits' only goal on Wednesday night, Matt Bradley opened the scoring late in the first period on Friday. Seconds after a Greenville power play expired, Alec Rauhauser connected with Bradley at the bottom of the right circle. On the perfect backdoor look, Bradley recorded his 21st goal of the campaign at 18:44. Shots after 20 minutes were 7-6 Swamp Rabbits.

Early in the second period, Florida responded with the game's equalizer. John McCarron scored his league-leading 31st goal of the season at the 4:14. Shots after 40 minutes were 21-16 Florida.

After a scoreless final period, the Swamp Rabbits and Everblades required sudden-death overtime for a second consecutive game. At 5:06, Strome walked off the game for Greenville after burying a shot from between the circles past Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand. Final shots were 37-23 Florida.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits open the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of a best-of-five series against the Indy Fuel on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. The Swamp Rabbits and Tetrad Brewing Company are pleased to host a Game 1 watch party starting at 5 p.m. Fans at Tetrad Brewing can enjoy first taste of the Tetrad Puck N' Hoppy Pale Ale, the official playoff beer for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The first 50 fans will receive a Tetrad Swamp Rabbits glass. Appearances will be made by Stomper and the Rabbettes.

Tickets for Game 2 and Game 3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena are on sale now. Visit swamprabbits.com for more information.

