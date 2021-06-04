Grizzlies Preview: Fort Wayne at Utah on June 4, 2021

Fort Wayne Komets (28-16-3-2, 61 points, .622 win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (34-25-5-6, 79 points, .564 Win%)

Maverik Center. June 4, 2021. 7:10 pm MST. Mixlr/FloSports.

It's the second game of the series and the 2nd season meeting with Fort Wayne. Both teams are headed for the playoffs next week. Playoff tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Throughout the playoffs, remember to use the hashtag #DontPoketheBear

Last Game: Fort Wayne 3 Utah 2

Fort Wayne led 3-0 after 1 period. Matt Hoover got Utah on the board with a shorthanded goal 5:42 into the second period. Mitch Maxwell added his 3rd of the season an unassisted power play goal 8:03 into the 3rd. Utah outshot Fort Wayne 35 to 24. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play and was 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Charlie Gerard led Utah with 4 shots.

Grizzlies Clinched Postseason Spot Last Saturday

Utah clinched a spot in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs by defeating Kansas City 2-1 last Saturday.

Utah has reached the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons where a playoff was held. Utah was in line for a playoff spot last season when it was cancelled on March 14, 2020. Wichita, Allen and Fort Wayne are the other Western Conference teams that have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Parker Gahagen Won Goaltender of the Month

Parker Gahagen of the Utah Grizzlies has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for May. Gahagen went 8-2-0 with one shutout, a 2.13 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928 during the month. The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his appearances in May while making at least 27 saves six times. The highlights of the month included a 16 save shutout on May 5 vs Rapid City in a 2-0 win. He also saved 47 shots at Tulsa on May 16. Gahagen earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks on May 3-9 and May 10-16.

Grizzlies Players Winning League Awards in 2020-21

Diego Cuglietta - Player of the Week for weekend of December 11-13.

Matthew Boucher - Player of the Week for January 18-24.

Matthew Boucher - Player of the Week for March 22-28.

Matthew Boucher - Rookie of the Month for March 2021.

Garrett Metcalf - Goaltender of the Week for April 19-25.

Parker Gahagen - Goaltender of the Week for May 3-9.

Parker Gahagen - Goaltender of the Week for May 10-16.

Trey Bradley - Player of the Week for May 17-23.

Parker Gahagen - Goaltender of the Month for May 2021.

Matthew Boucher - All-Rookie Team for the 2020-21 season.

Matthew Boucher Made the All-Rookie Team

Matthew Boucher was named to the league's All-Rookie team for the 2020-21 season. Boucher leads all league first year pros and Grizzlies skaters in Goals (23) points (49) and shots on goal (201). Matthew is the first Grizzlies player in team history to be named to the ECHL All-Rookie team. Boucher is a candidate for the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher would not only be the first Grizzlies player to be named the Rookie of the Year but he would be the first Utah player to receive an individual award since the team joined the league prior to the 2005-06 season. Former Grizzlies trainer Cole Libby won the league's Athletic Trainer of the year in 2017.

May Recap

Utah went 11-4 in 15 games in the month of May. Trey Bradley leads Utah with 16 points in May (2 goals, 14 assists). His 16 points are tied for the league lead with 3 others, including Kansas City's Giorgio Estephan. Bradley has a +9 rating for the month. AJ White has 15 points in May (6 goals, 9 assists). Ty Lewis has 10 points in May (5 goals, 5 assists). The month was highlighted by a 7 game winning streak, sweeping Rapid City from May 4-8 and winning 3 games the following week at Tulsa on May 14-16.

Penalty Kill Has Been Strong

Utah is 30 for 30 on the penalty kill over the last 10 games.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 34-25-5-6

Home record: 20-8-3-3. Utah has outscored opponents 115 to 93 at home.

Road record: 14-17-2-3

Win percentage: .564 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 79

Last 10: 6-4.

Goals per game: 2.86 (11th). Goals for: 200

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 8th). Goals against: 210

Shots per game: 32.43 (3rd).

Shots against per game: 29.24 (3rd).

Power Play: 17.2 % - 47 for 274 (5th).

Penalty Kill: 85.0 % - 215 for 253 (4th) . - 30 for 30 in the last 10 games.

Penalty Minutes: 951 (13.59 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 11 (Tied for 3rd)

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 10 (Tied 10th)

Players Used: 52.

Record When Scoring First: 21-9-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 21 12

Opposition 13 24

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (23)

Assists: Trey Bradley (34) - Bradley had 14 assists in May.

Points: Boucher (50)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn/Hayden Hodgson (86)

Games Played: Cedric Pare (65)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney (17)

Power Play Goals: AJ White (9)

Shots on Goal: Boucher (204)

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (14.6 %) - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: White (5)

Wins: Parker Gahagen (9)

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.931) - Minimum 7 games

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (1.97). - Minimum 7 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 56 80 57 4 3 200 Utah Grizzlies 744 775 704 44 2267

Opposition 67 73 59 5 6 210 Opposition 635 750 610 46 2041

