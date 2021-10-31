Pearson's Two-Goal Outing Halts Griffins Losing Skid

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins center Chase Pearson vs. the Milwaukee Admirals

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Chase Pearson vs. the Milwaukee Admirals(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Chase Pearson's two-goal performance and Calvin Pickard's 37 saves helped the Grand Rapids Griffins defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 at Van Andel Arena on Saturday.

Thirty four seconds into the game Milwaukee was awarded a power play. David Farrance shot from the left circle but Pickard got a piece of the puck before it went under his left skate and into the net, giving the Admirals an early 1-0 lead at 1:34.

It was only a matter of time before Jared McIssac found Jonatan Berggren on the right wing for a shot that went past the glove of Parker Gahagen and into the left corner at the 8:59 mark. Berggren's tally was his first AHL goal of his career, which also broke a 90:58 scoreless drought by Grand Rapids.

With 8:56 remaining, Kyle Criscuolo skated down the slot as Taro Hirose connected a pass from the right side of the ice to give Criscuolo his first goal of the season and the Griffins a 2-1 advantage. Hirose's helper was his 50th as a Griffin and he is now tied for 10th in the AHL with five assists.

At the 12:22 mark in the first, Riley Barber fired the puck from the right circle toward the net but was blocked by Gahagen. Pearson stood at the goal crease and reacted on the rebound to tap in the puck and give the Griffins the 3-1 lead. The Griffins rattled off three goals in 3:23 after Berggren halted the four period scoring drought.

Grand Rapids outshot their opponent in the opening frame for the first time this season as shots stood at 14-10 going into the first intermission.

However the shot advantage did not last long as Milwaukee sent 20 pucks on net in the second, which is the most of any Grand Rapids opponent this season.

Luke Witowski was called for a five minute cross-checking penalty on top of a game misconduct call, which led to an ejection with 8:33 remaining in the second period.

Following a scoreless middle frame, the Griffins put the game on ice when Barber hooked up with Pearson for his second goal of the night. From the blue line, Pearson took advantage of the empty net at the 17:04 mark, giving Grand Rapids a 4-1 victory.

Notes

- Pearson bagged his 50th point in a Grand Rapids uniform.

- McIsaac and Berggren each totaled a two-point outing.

- The Griffins held their opponent to just one goal for the third time in six games.

Box Score

Milwaukee 1 0 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 3 0 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Farrance 1 1:34 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Berggren 1 (McIsaac, Elson), 8:59. 3, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 1 (Hirose, McIsaac), 11:04. 4, Grand Rapids, Pearson 2 (Barber, Berggren), 12:22. Penalties-Elson Gr (tripping), 0:34; served by Tyutyayev Gr (bench minor - too many men), 3:18; Solow Mil (slashing), 6:57; Murphy Gr (interference), 12:59; Verbeek Gr (holding), 19:21.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pearson Gr (holding), 2:47; Peterson Mil (fighting), 11:16; Shine Gr (fighting), 11:16; Witkowski Gr (major - cross-checking, game misconduct - cross-checking), 11:27.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Pearson 3 (Barber, Elson), 17:04 (EN). Penalties-Solow Mil (hooking), 6:23; LaBate Mil (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:25; Martin Gr (roughing, roughing), 8:25; McLain Mil (fighting, misconduct - abuse of officials), 10:42; Newpower Gr (fighting), 10:42.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 11-20-7-38. Grand Rapids 14-10-6-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 1 / 7; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Gahagen 0-1-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 2-2-0 (38 shots-37 saves).

A-4,664

Three Stars

1. GR Pickard (W, 37 saves); 2. GR Berggren (goal, assist); 3. GR Pearson (two goals)

Record/ Next Game

Grand Rapids: 2-3-0-1 (5 pts.) / Sun., Oct 31 vs. Chicago 4 p.m.

Milwaukee: 1-4-0-0 (2 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 5 vs Manitoba 7 p.m. CDT

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.