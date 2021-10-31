5 Things: Heat vs. SJ
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON HEAT (4-0-1-0) vs SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (2-1-1-0)
5 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker
Leading Scorers
Heat:
Goals - Adam Ruzicka (4)
Points - Adam Ruzicka/Jakob Pelletier (7)
Barracuda:
Goals - 5 players (2)
Points - Nick Merkley (5)
Special Teams
Heat:
PP - 3-for-16, 18.8% (16th)/PK - 15-for-19, 78.9% (t-17th)
Barracuda:
PP - 4-for-15, 26.7% (4th)/PK - 13-for-17, 76.5% (t-24th)
1. HEAT INDEX
Feelin' hot-hot-hot-(hot), the Stockton Heat come into Sunday's game winners of four consecutive contests after earning a 6-3 victory over Colorado Saturday at Stockton Arena. The Heat were paced by Adam Ruzicka, who notched his first professional hat trick, and multi-point efforts from Nick DeSimone, Glenn Gawdin and Jakob Pelletier, who all finished the night with a pair of helpers. Stockton will look to continue building on its unprecedented start on Sunday, the Heat riding a five-game point streak into the contest.
2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER
THIS... Individual development is at a premium in the AHL, and building an organizational culture is on par. With the Heat and Calgary Flames on a combined 10-game win streak between the clubs, Stockton and Calgary boast the second-best organizational point percentage among all NHL-AHL partnerships at a .846 point percentage, trailing only the Carolina-Chicago Wolves partnership (.917). THAT... Turning back the clock to pre-pandemic times, the Heat and Barracuda meet for the first time since March 10, 2020, the final game Stockton played before the 2019-20 season went on pause and was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stockton dominated play in the season series against San Jose that season, going 9-1-0 in 10 meetings. THE OTHER... The Heat's penalty kill showed out in Saturday's game against Colorado, Stockton killing all four trips to the power play for an Eagles squad that came into the game clicking at the third-highest clip in the AHL. Among the kills was a 47-second 5-on-3 advantage for the visitors, which head coach Mitch Love diagnosed as a turning point in the contest. With the shorthanded effort, the Heat snapped a skid of three consecutive games allowing a power play goal.
3. PLAYERS TO WATCH
Heat - Adam Ruzicka
Can the Slovakian centerman repeat the script from a year ago, when he settled in with four consecutive three-point games after getting some action under his belt to start the season? Ruzicka's hat trick on Saturday was the first of his professional career and Stockton's first since February 1, 2020, Austin Czarnik's trick against Bakersfield. He'll look to keep rolling offensively on Sunday.
San Jose Barracuda - Noah Gregor
The forward comes into Sunday's game with a three-game point streak, including goals in each of the Barracuda's last two games. The Heat limited Gregor to two points, both assists, in five games in 2019-20.
4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH
Byron Froese can reach 100 career AHL goals (currently 99)
Matthew Phillips can reach 100 career AHL points (currently 97)
Luke Philp can reach 30 career AHL goals (currently 29)
5. QUOTABLE
"I'm just worried about getting better tomorrow." -Â Mitch LoveÂ on his evaluation on Stockton's all-time best start through five games at 4-0-1.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021
- 5 Things: Heat vs. SJ - Stockton Heat
- Jonsson-Fjallby Leads Hershey Halloween Heroics - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Fall to Wolves on Halloween Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Stops Moose to Finish Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- Poturalski's Hat Trick Treats Wolves to Fifth Straight Win - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Czarnik Does Only Damage in Loss to Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Complete Weekend with 5-1 Win over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Spook Checkers with 5-Goal Explosion - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield Storms Back to Defeat Checkers 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose-Stockton AHL Game Postponed - AHL
- Sunday's Game against San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick Again - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Fish for Fifth-Straight Win Sunday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Rally past Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abby Canucks Fight Hard But Fall in OT to Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Holds off Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tynan Lifts Reign in OT - Ontario Reign
- Pearson's Two-Goal Outing Halts Griffins Losing Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ruzicka's Hat Trick Drives Heat to 6-3 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.