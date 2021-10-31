Tucson Holds off Gulls

The San Diego Gulls concluded their October schedule and weekend series with the Tucson Roadrunners with a 6-4 setback at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls scored on the power play for a fifth consecutive game to start the 2021-22 season, the second longest streak to start a season in team history (eight straight games to start the 2017-18 season). San Diego's power play ranks first in the AHL at 38.9% (7/18).

Mason McTavish scored his first career AHL goal on the powerplay at 3:16 of the second period, becoming the youngest player in Gulls history to score a goal at 18 years, 9 months (previous: Jamie Drysdale, 18 years, 9 months, 28 days).

Danny O'Regan netted his first goal as a Gull at 3:49 of the second period. O'Regan added an assist for his first multi-point game as a Gull (1-1=2) and has 1-2=3 points in his last two games.

Brendan Guhle and Hunter Drew each scored their first goals of the campaign for their first points of the season.

Jacob Perreault recorded a pair of assists for his second consecutive multi-point game (0-2=2). Perreault leads the Gulls in assists and points with 2-4=6 points in five games.

Morgan Adams-Moisan, Jack Badini, Brogan Rafferty and Brayden Tracey each earned assists. Badini's assist gives him points in consecutive games (1-1=2) for the first time in his AHL career. Adams-Moisan's assist marks his first point as a Gull.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 21 saves in the setback.

The Gulls return to San Diego to begin a four-game homestand Friday, Nov. 5 against the Bakersfield Condors at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Brendan Guhle

On the battle the team put up in effort to win this game:

I think we just kind of got away from what we were doing last night a little bit. We kind of found it there in the second and most of the third so if we just stick with that and keep working like we were last night, then we're going to be in good shape.

On the aspects of the start the team wants to improve:

I think we were just hesitating a little bit and not being confident with getting the puck in deep and just maybe thinking a little too much. As the game went on and we kind of got down a little bit, we realized that we had to go back to what worked and we did it. That showed good maturity from us.

On if the bad start was because the team needed to settle in:

I don't know if it was so much settling in. Maybe it was just we felt good about ourselves last night and let's just go do it again, you know? It's not quite as easy as that, we still have to stick to the plan and it's not going to come easily if we don't stick to the plan so.

On the team's excellent display of discipline:

Sometimes you've got to kind of realize teams are trying to drag you into it and I think we realized that last night. We kind of tried to stay out of it the best we could and tonight, Drewsy (Hunter Drew) there early and that was awesome to see, but after that, I think we did a pretty good job of controlling our emotions for the most part. That was a good building block for sure.

Assistant Coach Daniel Jacob

On the game:

We did battle, but we need a start. You cannot trail three nothing early in the game and we play catching up hockey for most of the game. We had some good moments, but costly mistakes. But again, you know that the other team's gonna come out hard. You need to match that intensity. You need to make sure you manage the puck well. And that's something that's definitely missed starting the game. So there is positives, but we definitely need to work on our starts.

On how the Gulls can fix their starts:

We had a good game plan. We just need to apply it. We don't take anything for granted. It's a tough league to play in. Two (games) in two (nights), you know they're gonna come out hard fighting. You need to match that intensity like I said before and go toe-to-toe.

On their late surge:

You know we had some good moments in the O-zone. We wanted to bring pucks at the net. We wanted to have traffic. We wanted to make sure we caused havoc in front of the net. The bounces didn't come our way, but it's something we're definitely working on.

On staying out of the penalty box:

Yeah, and that was a tough one to start the game. It's a fine line between competing and getting in the box. It's disappointing, but you still want them to compete, to be emotional. Like I said, it's a fine line. You need to walk that line fairly well.

On getting a full week of practice:

It's good, you know. We've been growing a lot. That's the message we said to the boys. Look in a week back, we're better. It's adversity. It's good for us and we need to keep growing as a team. And that's what we're going to be doing this week at practice.

