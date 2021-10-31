Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have received two key pieces of their lineup back, with Florida assigning Zac Dalpe and Chase Priskie to Charlotte.
Priskie has been with the Panthers since last week, but did not dress for the club during his stint. He rejoins the Checkers having played two AHL games this season and picking up an assist along the way.
Dalpe made his Florida debut in Saturday night's contest against the Boston Bruins after being recalled earlier in the day. The Checkers captain has a goal in four games for Charlotte this season.
The Checkers - who defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night - wrap up a busy three-in-three road trip with a Sunday-afternoon matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021
- San Jose-Stockton AHL Game Postponed - AHL
- Sunday's Game against San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick Again - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Fish for Fifth-Straight Win Sunday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Rally past Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abby Canucks Fight Hard But Fall in OT to Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Holds off Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tynan Lifts Reign in OT - Ontario Reign
- Pearson's Two-Goal Outing Halts Griffins Losing Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ruzicka's Hat Trick Drives Heat to 6-3 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.