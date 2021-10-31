Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have received two key pieces of their lineup back, with Florida assigning Zac Dalpe and Chase Priskie to Charlotte.

Priskie has been with the Panthers since last week, but did not dress for the club during his stint. He rejoins the Checkers having played two AHL games this season and picking up an assist along the way.

Dalpe made his Florida debut in Saturday night's contest against the Boston Bruins after being recalled earlier in the day. The Checkers captain has a goal in four games for Charlotte this season.

The Checkers - who defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night - wrap up a busy three-in-three road trip with a Sunday-afternoon matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.