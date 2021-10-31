San Jose-Stockton AHL Game Postponed

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to roster constraints affecting the San Jose Barracuda resulting from league COVID-19 protocols, their game scheduled for this evening at the Stockton Heat (AHL Game #102) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

