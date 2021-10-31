Czarnik Does Only Damage in Loss to Hartford

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Austin Czarnik scored his first goal with the Bridgeport Islanders (3-3-0-2) on Sunday afternoon, but it was only one in a 5-1 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack (5-2-1-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

Cory Schneider made 30 saves in his season debut as the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate suffered its first home loss of the season. Anthony Greco, Tanner Fritz and Tim Gettinger each scored once and added an assist for the Wolf Pack.

Hartford took the lead at 15:43 of the first period courtesy of Greco, who received a pass from Gettinger behind the net and quickly fired a shot past Schneider's glove side. It was Greco's third goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack doubled their lead less than two minutes later when Hunter Skinner capitalized on a one-timer from the blue line for his first of the season at 17:26.

Bridgeport upped the pressure in the second period, but Hartford added a third goal just 4:53 into the middle frame when Zach Giuttari hit the post with a one-timer from the point, and Cristiano DiGiacinto was there to bury the rebound.

Schneider made his most impressive save of the game while shorthanded, denying Ty Ronning from point-blank range on a 2-on-1 later in the second. On the ensuing rush, Bridgeport nearly had a goal when Michael Dal Colle appeared to convert with a backhand shot during a goalmouth scramble. It was immediately determined that the puck did not cross the line.

Czarnik got the Islanders on the board at 18:28 of the second period. Mitch Vande Sompel made a vital keep-in at the blue line, and got the puck to Arnaud Durandeau behind the net. His pass missed the intended target in Chris Terry, but instead found an onrushing Czarnik who buried his shot on Keith Kinkaid's glove side for his first of the year.

Fritz made it 4-1 Hartford at 5:04 of the third period, driving in on a 2-on-1 before toe-dragging and beating Schneider high glove side.

The Wolf Pack added a power-play goal at 8:25 of the third period from Gettinger.

