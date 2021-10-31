Wolf Pack Complete Weekend with 5-1 Win over Islanders

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack completed their second three-in-three weekend of the season on Sunday, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders 5-1 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With the win, Hartford completes the weekend with a 2-1-0-0 record and moves to 5-2-1-0 on the season.

Hunter Skinner's shot from the blueline through traffic 17:26 into the hockey game put Hartford up 2-0 at the time and would stand as the deciding goal in Hartford's second victory over the Islanders this season.

For the first time in 2021-22, the Wolf Pack drew first blood in a game. Tim Gettinger located Anthnoy Greco in the slot and fired a perfect pass onto the veteran's stick. Greco quickly released a shot and snapped his third goal of the season past Islanders' netminder Cory Schneider to open the scoring 15:43 into the game.

Moments later, the Wolf Pack would balloon the lead to 2-0. Skinner fired a shot through traffic from the point that Schneider never saw. The goal, assisted by Tarmo Reunanen, was Skinner's first of the season and the second of his young career.

Hartford extended the lead to 3-0, their first three goal lead of the campaign, 4:53 into the second period. Zach Giuttari fired a shot on goal that Schneider denied, but the Islander netminder could not corral the rebound. Cristiano DiGiacinto was on the doorstep and buried his first career AHL goal into the yawning cage.

Bridgeport finally got on the board 18:28 into the middle frame, as Austin Czarnik scored his first of the season. That, however, would be the only offensive showing from the home side on this day.

Tanner Fritz would snipe home his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack, against his former team, at 5:04 of the third period to make it a 4-1 contest. Just over three minutes later, at 8:25, Tim Gettinger potted his second of the season to put an exclamation mark on the weekend.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center next Friday night when they host the Islanders in round three of the 'Battle of Connecticut'. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at the XL Center. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

