T-Birds Spook Checkers with 5-Goal Explosion

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds defend against the Charlotte Checkers

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds defend against the Charlotte Checkers(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-0-2-0) made the Thunderdome a house of horrors for the Charlotte Checkers (3-3-1-0) on Sunday afternoon, scoring the final four goals of the contest to storm back and take a 5-3 victory.

The Checkers came out with the early jump for former T-Birds head coach Geordie Kinnear, whose club took a 1-0 lead on a turnaround forehander by Logan Hutsko at 4:11 of the first. The high-rising wrister went over the top of the right-hand glove of Charlie Lindgren.

The Thunderbirds once again had a quick response, though, as 20-year-old Keean Washkurak picked up his second goal in two games to tie the score just 1:26 after Hutsko's tally. Washkurak got himself into the middle of the ice and fired an initial shot that got deflected back to his feet. With a second crack, Washkurak slammed a snapper over the glove hand of Chris Gibson to tie things up, 1-1.

A former Thunderbird would restore the Checkers lead, however, as Maxim Mamin stepped to the inside and made a cut to the front of the crease to beat Lindgren and restore the Charlotte lead, 2-1, at 10:22.

Springfield got a power play chance late in the first and midway through the second but could not strike. In fact, it got worse for the T-Birds when Cole Schwindt beat Lindgren on a breakaway backhander at 9:44 of the second, and suddenly the T-Birds found themselves down, 3-1, for the second straight night.

For a second straight night, Springfield showed its comeback mentality, and this time, it took less than a minute for the club to get back even. Making his return from injury, Scott Perunovich neatly stepped into a shooting lane in the left circle and rifled a wrister over Gibson's shoulder at 13:40 to cut the lead to 3-2 on his 10th point and second goal of the season.

57 seconds later, the Thunderbirds got the game back on even terms, as a shot block sprung Nolan Stevens on a 2-on-1 with Alexey Toropchenko at the offensive blue line. Stevens hit his linemate in the right circle, and after a small hesitation, Toropchenko beat Gibson on the stick side to tie the game, 3-3 at 14:37.

For a fourth time this season, the T-Birds went to a third period tied, and for a fourth time this season, the Thunderbirds came away with a regulation-time victory. Just 29 seconds into the final frame, Tyler Tucker jumped into an offensive rush, taking a saucer pass from Nathan Todd in the left circle and snapping it into a yawning net to give Springfield the only lead it would need on this day, 4-3.

Lindgren was sensational in the final two periods, stopping 21 of the final 22 shots he faced, and the Springfield PK successfully dispatched both of Charlotte's man-advantage opportunities. Todd would add one dose of insurance at the 13:26 mark with a power-play tap-in, set up beautifully from the left circle by Hugh McGing. Both players finished with two points on the night, and the T-Birds extended their season-opening point streak to seven games.

The Thunderbirds stay on home ice for their next contest on Friday, Nov. 5 as they welcome the Hershey Bears for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.