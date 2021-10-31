Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 5 PM

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening against the Cleveland Monsters. The Monsters are the American Hockey League affiliate for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight is Hershey's first game on Halloween since 2015. Hershey has points in 14 straight home games dating back to last season (12-0-1-1), but the Bears have dropped two straight contests on home ice.

Cleveland Monsters (4-1-0-2) at Hershey Bears (3-1-1-1)

October 31, 2021 | 5 PM | Game #7 | GIANT Center

Referees: Amanda Tassoni (#24), Brandon Blandina (#39)

Linespersons: C.J. Murray (#68), John Rey (#16)

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Today's Promotion:

Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night- All Fans 12 & Under Will Receive Candy, Courtesy Of The Hershey Company.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Dave Fenyeves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters squared off last night at GIANT Center with the visitors earning a 2-1 shootout win. Cleveland opened the scoring at 7:12 of the first period as Liam Foudy struck on a partial break, sneaking the Monsters' first shot of the game under Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale's arm to make it 1-0. The Bears tied the game in the second period on Cody Franson's first tally with Hershey at 15:00. The marker came on a 5-on-3 power play and Mike Vecchione and Mike Sgarbossa assisted. The game remained tied through regulation, and in overtime, Fucale stood tall as Hershey was outshot 5-0. The game progressed to a shootout, and the lone goal for either team came in the 8th round as Cleveland's Kevin Stenlund struck to earn the Monsters the extra point. Cleveland goaltender J.F. Berube stopped 34 shots on the night, in addition to eight more in the shootout, to earn the win in goal

HALLOWEEN HOCKEY:

Tonight marks Hershey's first contest on Halloween since Oct. 31, 2015. On that night, the Chocolate and White upended the St. John's IceCaps, 4-2, at GIANT Center. Current Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale took the loss that night for the visitors despite 26 saves. Dating back to 1998, Hershey has won eight straight games on Halloween. Hershey's last loss on Halloween came on Oct. 31, 1997 when the Albany River Rats defeated the Bears, 2-0, at Hersheypark Arena in front of 4,195 fans. Hershey's current vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer, had two assists in that game for Albany. Dating back to the club's first Halloween game in 1942, the Bears are 16-9-2 all-time on Oct. 31. Tonight is the third time Hershey has played a franchise from Cleveland on Halloween, previously facing the Barons in Cleveland in 1969 (6-4 win) and in 1953 (4-3 loss).

FORMER MONSTERS:

Hershey's roster features a pair of former Monsters in Kale Kessy and Mike Sgarbossa. Kessy played 15 games for Cleveland during the 2017-18 season, tallying four points (1g, 3a) and 56 penalty minutes. Sgarbossa opened his career with the Monsters, playing parts of three seasons with the club from 2012-15. He had 44 points (19g, 25a) during his rookie season with the Monsters in 2012-13, representing the club in the 2013 AHL All-Star Classic.

FREE HOCKEY:

Both the Bears and Monsters have played three straight games that have required overtime or a shootout. Hershey is 1-0-1-1 over the past three contests, winning in overtime on a Lucas Johansen goal last Saturday in Charlotte, falling in overtime to Syracuse on Wednesday, and dropping last night's contest in a shootout. The Monsters are 1-0-0-2 in their last three games, finally claiming a shootout win after failing to do so last Sunday in Toronto and Friday in Syracuse.

