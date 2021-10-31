Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:

Pos. Player Team (League)

RW Luka Burzan Colorado Eagles (AHL)

D Nate Clurman Colorado Eagles (AHL)

G Trent Miner Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, November 2nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.