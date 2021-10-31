Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
RW Luka Burzan Colorado Eagles (AHL)
D Nate Clurman Colorado Eagles (AHL)
G Trent Miner Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, November 2nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021
- 5 Things: Heat vs. SJ - Stockton Heat
- Jonsson-Fjallby Leads Hershey Halloween Heroics - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Fall to Wolves on Halloween Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Stops Moose to Finish Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- Poturalski's Hat Trick Treats Wolves to Fifth Straight Win - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Czarnik Does Only Damage in Loss to Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Complete Weekend with 5-1 Win over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Spook Checkers with 5-Goal Explosion - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield Storms Back to Defeat Checkers 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose-Stockton AHL Game Postponed - AHL
- Sunday's Game against San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick Again - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Fish for Fifth-Straight Win Sunday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Rally past Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abby Canucks Fight Hard But Fall in OT to Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Holds off Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tynan Lifts Reign in OT - Ontario Reign
- Pearson's Two-Goal Outing Halts Griffins Losing Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ruzicka's Hat Trick Drives Heat to 6-3 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.