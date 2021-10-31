Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild (4-2-0-0; 8 pts.) defeated the Manitoba Moose (4-3-0-0; 8 pts.) by a score of 4-1. Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa scored his first and second goal of the season in front of 2,306 fans in the Iowa win.
The first goal of the game came at 10:54 of the first period when Iowa forward Will Bitten found the back of the net on a point shot. Wild centerman Damien Giroux recorded an assist on the goal.
At the end of the first stanza, the Wild clung to a 1-0 lead as they were being outshot 8-6.
Iowa forward Joseph Cramarossa slid a puck past Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin (13 saves) off a feed from forward Mason Shaw at 6:34 of the second period to extend the Wild lead to 2-0.
Cramarossa struck again off of a pass from center Marco Rossi at 19:20 of the second period. Cramarossa's second tally gave the Wild a 3-0 lead.
At the end of the second period, the Wild were being outshot 19-13, but were holding on to a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard.
At 15:17 of the third period, Iowa defenseman Joe Hicketts scored from the point to make the score 4-0 in favor of the Wild. Marco Rossi and Damien Giroux both collected their second assists of the game on the goal.
Moose forward Cole Perfetti scored at 17:40 of the third period to give Manitoba their first goal of the game. Perfetti's marker made the score 4-1 in favor of the Wild.
At the end of the game, the Wild earned two points with a 3-1 victory, despite being outshot 30-17 by Manitoba in the contest. Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 29 saves on 30 shots to help Iowa to the victory.
With the man advantage, Iowa did not capitalize on their only chance and Manitoba failed to find the back of the net on all three of their opportunities.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Wild are returning home next Friday for a bout against Grand Rapids, faceoff is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021
- 5 Things: Heat vs. SJ - Stockton Heat
- Jonsson-Fjallby Leads Hershey Halloween Heroics - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Fall to Wolves on Halloween Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Stops Moose to Finish Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- Poturalski's Hat Trick Treats Wolves to Fifth Straight Win - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Czarnik Does Only Damage in Loss to Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Complete Weekend with 5-1 Win over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Spook Checkers with 5-Goal Explosion - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield Storms Back to Defeat Checkers 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose-Stockton AHL Game Postponed - AHL
- Sunday's Game against San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick Again - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Fish for Fifth-Straight Win Sunday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Rally past Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abby Canucks Fight Hard But Fall in OT to Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Holds off Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tynan Lifts Reign in OT - Ontario Reign
- Pearson's Two-Goal Outing Halts Griffins Losing Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ruzicka's Hat Trick Drives Heat to 6-3 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose
- Manitoba Defeats New Look Wild, 5-3
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Calen Addison and Adam Beckman, Jon Lizotte Reassigned to Iowa
- Iowa Wild Recalls Four Players from Heartlanders, Assigns Khovanov to Iowa
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Three Players from Iowa