Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild (4-2-0-0; 8 pts.) defeated the Manitoba Moose (4-3-0-0; 8 pts.) by a score of 4-1. Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa scored his first and second goal of the season in front of 2,306 fans in the Iowa win.

The first goal of the game came at 10:54 of the first period when Iowa forward Will Bitten found the back of the net on a point shot. Wild centerman Damien Giroux recorded an assist on the goal.

At the end of the first stanza, the Wild clung to a 1-0 lead as they were being outshot 8-6.

Iowa forward Joseph Cramarossa slid a puck past Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin (13 saves) off a feed from forward Mason Shaw at 6:34 of the second period to extend the Wild lead to 2-0.

Cramarossa struck again off of a pass from center Marco Rossi at 19:20 of the second period. Cramarossa's second tally gave the Wild a 3-0 lead.

At the end of the second period, the Wild were being outshot 19-13, but were holding on to a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard.

At 15:17 of the third period, Iowa defenseman Joe Hicketts scored from the point to make the score 4-0 in favor of the Wild. Marco Rossi and Damien Giroux both collected their second assists of the game on the goal.

Moose forward Cole Perfetti scored at 17:40 of the third period to give Manitoba their first goal of the game. Perfetti's marker made the score 4-1 in favor of the Wild.

At the end of the game, the Wild earned two points with a 3-1 victory, despite being outshot 30-17 by Manitoba in the contest. Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau made 29 saves on 30 shots to help Iowa to the victory.

With the man advantage, Iowa did not capitalize on their only chance and Manitoba failed to find the back of the net on all three of their opportunities.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Wild are returning home next Friday for a bout against Grand Rapids, faceoff is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

