Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track against Rival Islanders

October 31, 2021







HARTFORD, CT - Less than 24 hours after seeing their four-game point streak snapped at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers, the Hartford Wolf Pack are back in action this afternoon at Webster Bank Arena as they pay a visit to the rival Bridgeport Islanders. This afternoon's tilt concludes the Pack's second three-in-three weekend of the season.

Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. It is the first of five meetings between the teams in Bridgeport this season, and the first of three meetings over the course of a seven-day span. The sides will meet again Friday night in Hartford at 7:00 p.m. and again next Sunday in Bridgeport 3:00 p.m. Those two games come as part of Hartford's third three-in-three weekend of the season.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 2-1 victory on opening night over the Islanders at the XL Center, with forward Morgan Barron scoring the winning goal 7:50 into the third period. Forward Lauri Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal in the victory, while goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves to collect the win.

Islanders' forward Chris Terry scored his first goal with the club in the first period, Bridgeport's lone tally in the affair. That was also the first official goal of the 2021-22 AHL season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Pack are coming off a tough 3-2 regulation loss at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night. The loss snapped a four-game point streak and a three-game home winning streak for the team. Forward P.C. Labrie scored his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack in the loss, while defenseman Tarmo Reunanen had a goal and an assist.

The Pack scored a 3-2 shootout victory Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center. Tim Gettinger scored the winning goal in the top half of the fourth round of the shootout, while Keith Kinkaid denied all four Penguin shooters.

The Wolf Pack have been tied after two periods of play in five of their first seven games. All five games have had an identical 1-1 score. The Wolf Pack are 3-1-1-0 in those games. Hartford has surrendered the first goal in each of the team's first seven games this season.

Forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Anthony Greco are tied for the team lead with six points (4 g, 2 a) each. Barron leads the club with three goals.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders enter this game with a 3-2-0-2 record following last night's 6-4 victory against the Providence Bruins. The Islanders scored the game's final four goals, with forward Richard Panik scoring the eventual winner 3:25 into the third period.

That goal broke a 4-4 tie. Six different Islanders found the back of the net in the victory, while goaltender Jakub Skarek made 26 saves on 30 shots to claim the win.

Thanks to last night's win, the Islanders have now won three straight games after starting the season 0-2-0-2. The Islanders won their home opener 4-3 in overtime against the Springfield Thunderbirds last Saturday night, then blanked the Laval Rocket 4-0 last Sunday. Defenseman Robin Salo scored the overtime winner 4:10 into the extra frame last Saturday night to knock off the Thunderbirds. It was his first goal in North America.

The Islanders are 3-0-0-0 at home this season.

Otto Koivula leads the club with six points (1 g, 5 a), while five players are tied for second with five points each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

