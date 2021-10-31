Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-3 in overtime on Sunday evening at Giant Center. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 4-1-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Josh Dunne opened the scoring during a power-play chance at 7:55 of the first period with helpers from Liam Foudy and Tim Berni to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Hershey's offense came out strong in the middle frame with goals from Michael Sgarbossa at 5:25 and Garrett Pilon at 7:10, but Jake Christiansen notched at tally at 14:15 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Adam Helewka to tie the game 2-2 after 40 minutes. The Monsters took an early lead after Foudy recorded a marker just 22 seconds into the third period with an assist from Tyler Angle, but Hershey's Cody Franson scored a power-play goal at 12:12 knotting the game 3-3. Cleveland entered overtime for the fourth consecutive game and fell 4-3 after Hershey's Axel Jonsson-Fjallby notched the game-winning goal.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 34 saves in defeat while Hershey's Pheonix Copley made 33 saves for the victory.

The Monsters return home to host the Belleville Senators on Friday, November 5, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 0 - 3

HER 0 2 1 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 1/5 2/3 13 min / 5 inf

HER 38 1/3 4/5 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov OT 34 4 0-1-2

HER Copley W 33 3 2-1-1

Cleveland Record: 4-1-1-2, 2nd North Division

Hershey Record: 4-1-1-1, 3rd Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.