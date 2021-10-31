Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears
October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-3 in overtime on Sunday evening at Giant Center. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 4-1-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Josh Dunne opened the scoring during a power-play chance at 7:55 of the first period with helpers from Liam Foudy and Tim Berni to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Hershey's offense came out strong in the middle frame with goals from Michael Sgarbossa at 5:25 and Garrett Pilon at 7:10, but Jake Christiansen notched at tally at 14:15 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Adam Helewka to tie the game 2-2 after 40 minutes. The Monsters took an early lead after Foudy recorded a marker just 22 seconds into the third period with an assist from Tyler Angle, but Hershey's Cody Franson scored a power-play goal at 12:12 knotting the game 3-3. Cleveland entered overtime for the fourth consecutive game and fell 4-3 after Hershey's Axel Jonsson-Fjallby notched the game-winning goal.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 34 saves in defeat while Hershey's Pheonix Copley made 33 saves for the victory.
The Monsters return home to host the Belleville Senators on Friday, November 5, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 0 - 3
HER 0 2 1 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 1/5 2/3 13 min / 5 inf
HER 38 1/3 4/5 17 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov OT 34 4 0-1-2
HER Copley W 33 3 2-1-1
Cleveland Record: 4-1-1-2, 2nd North Division
Hershey Record: 4-1-1-1, 3rd Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2021
- 5 Things: Heat vs. SJ - Stockton Heat
- Jonsson-Fjallby Leads Hershey Halloween Heroics - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Fall to Wolves on Halloween Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Stops Moose to Finish Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- Poturalski's Hat Trick Treats Wolves to Fifth Straight Win - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Recall Three from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Czarnik Does Only Damage in Loss to Hartford - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wild Bounce Back, Cramarossa Nets Two in 3-0 Victory over Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Complete Weekend with 5-1 Win over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Spook Checkers with 5-Goal Explosion - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Springfield Storms Back to Defeat Checkers 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose-Stockton AHL Game Postponed - AHL
- Sunday's Game against San Jose Postponed - Stockton Heat
- AHL Postpones Tonight's Barracuda Game - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick Again - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cal Foote from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Assign Priskie and Dalpe to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Fish for Fifth-Straight Win Sunday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Look to Get Back on Track against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Monsters at Bears, 5 PM - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Rally past Providence - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abby Canucks Fight Hard But Fall in OT to Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Holds off Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tynan Lifts Reign in OT - Ontario Reign
- Pearson's Two-Goal Outing Halts Griffins Losing Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ruzicka's Hat Trick Drives Heat to 6-3 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Point Streak Hits Seven Games After 4-3 Overtime Loss to Bears
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Stenlund's Eighth Round Shootout Goal Lifts Monsters to 2-1 Win over Bears
- Monsters Point Streak Stays Alive After 3-2 Shootout Loss to Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Justin Danforth to Monsters
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Giovanni Vallati from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo