Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick Again

October 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Sam Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 29 (2/4/92), went scoreless in one contest with Anaheim in 2021-22. In 48 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto, Carrick has collected 4-7=11 points and 43 PIM, including 2-4=6 points with a +4 rating and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Anaheim in 2020-21. The 6-0, 200-pound forward has scored one goal in two games with San Diego this season.

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick leads San Diego in all-time scoring (86-95=181), goals, assists and games played (218). Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has registered 138-171=309 points with a +54 rating and 686 PIM in 466 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto.

